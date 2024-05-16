Another Makhanda big business set to shut its doors

By Lisakhanya Tali

Makhanda has been hit by the unexpected closure of several big-name corporations in recent years.

A number of popular businesses – Nando’s, Mug & Bean, Edgars, and Wakaberry, to name a few, have closed their doors.

In March this year, Grocott’s Mail reported the closure of popular restaurant Fork & Dagger.

It was reported that the unfortunate end of Fork & Dagger is a reoccurring phenomenon in the restaurant industry in Makhanda; with the closures of establishments such as Pandas Asia Kitchen, Café Capellini, Rustic Route and many other family-owned businesses, a pattern of economic struggles outweighing the resilience and innovation of local entrepreneurs is noticeable.

This pattern appears to reflect a broader issue within Makhanda’s economic framework, where limited financial resources, constant power outages, and fluctuating consumer bases, amongst other difficulties, create a challenging environment for small businesses, and bigger business as it turns out.

Build it is the latest big-name store that is set to turn its back on Makhanda. The popular hardware and building material store is set to close its doors in Makhanda permanently this month. Build it is located at 12 Beaufort Street and is known as one of the best hardware and building material stores in South Africa. It has been up and running in Makhanda for a few years, but as of 17 May 2024, it will officially shut down its services here in Makhanda.

Many of the employees, who are Makhanda citizens, will have to relocate to different locations as the have not found jobs elsewhere, including relocating to other Build it branches. “They didn’t find any local jobs for us, but they did advise us to write letters so they could relocate us,” said a Build it employee.

“So far only two employees have received responses while the rest of us wait due to the limited spaces in these other branches.”

Build it manager, Norlin Walters, had stated that the primary reason for the business closing shop and relocating is due to slow development here in Makhanda. Build it has experienced a blockage of funds and lack of business from the Makhanda community and therefore can no longer operate in this region. “A contract is uncertain without work and it’s just not viable,” said Norlin.

The economic state of Makhanda continuously proves to be the defying factor for many of its local business’ downfall.

Earlier in the year, Foot Gear, which was located at shop 3, corner Beaufort and West streets, 5A Market Street, was permanently closed due to slow business development as well. The only difference is that the employees of Footgear were never given a chance of relocation and were simply let go. “We were randomly closed and retrenched. So far making ends meets has been tough due to our provident fund taking time, so we are unable to look for other jobs at the moment,” said an ex-Foot Gear employee.

The economic state of Makhanda has had a terrible impact on businesses and their employees, leaving them with no form of income, and no job opportunities. If this pattern persists, Build it might not be the last business affected in this manner in Makhanda.