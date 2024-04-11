In a progressive country, Riebeek East fails to see progress

By Nothando Tshuma

According to the South African Human Rights Commission, everyone has a right of access to basic water supply and sanitation.

It is also less than two months before South Africa has its general elections.

And yet, the people of Riebeek East find themselves in a life-threatening situation due to a lack of service delivery.

Recently, a Groccott’s Mail team met with a group of residents who questioned how it has been 30 years since the first democratic elections, but they were still using the bucket toilet system. Not only that, they still live in apartheid-era infrastructure and feel neglected by the same government they voted for in 1994.

The residents of Riebeek East rely on the bucket system for their sanitation needs. They look to the Makana Municipality for a more comfortable experience. This assistance involves the regular collection of waste and the digging of new holes for the buckets. Initially, an agreement was in place for a designated truck to visit the town every few weeks to empty the toilets. However, residents now complain that the local councillor has failed to organize waste collection effectively for all households utilizing the bucket system, citing incompetence.

Bonisile Calana, 35, a Riebeek East resident and also a worker of the Makana Municipality, stated that “when it is time for draining these toilets, only a few houses get their toilets drained while the other houses are left with their toilets full.” In addition, Calana stated that some people have resorted to using neighbours’ toilets as their own is full.

A local resident, who asked to remain anonymous, revealed that occasionally, the designated truck from Alicedale fails to arrive on schedule. This is often attributed to insufficient diesel or breakdowns en route, leading to extended waiting periods for the residents.

Ivy Peters, 78, raised the same issue, stating that the smell of the toilets has become intolerable. She also stated that she did not remember the last time the toilets were drained. In addition, she reported her toilet issues five times throughout 2023 to the municipality; however, her efforts went down the drain. Many of the residents face the same issue. As a result, Nyameka Calana, 52, stated they have lost all hope in reporting some of their problems regarding the bucket system as the municipality fails to attend to these issues.

Bonisile Calana noted that in 2021, construction began for flushing toilets in Riebeek East, but the project was never completed. Consequently, the pipes purchased for connection to the toilets were stolen. Although the toilet structures remain standing, they are not functional. Despite attempts to reach out to Anele Mjekula, spokesperson for the Makana Municipality, for clarification, he did not respond in a timely manner. The questions posed to him included inquiries about the municipality’s awareness of the current situation in Riebeek East and the measures being taken to address what is perceived as a disaster and a threat to human well-being.