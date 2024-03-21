What’s On – 21 – 28 March

Stay in the loop with the latest and join the MEW WhatsApp group!

POP-UPS/ FESTIVALS/ EXHIBITIONS/REPEAT EVENTS

Thursday, 14 March – Thursday, 28 March

Ubuhlanti: The Solution-Oriented Platform Experience

There will be an exhibition and panel discussions from various collaborators. The platform experience will have a visual art installation showcasing various mediums such as painting, sculpture, print-making, performance, beadwork, and craft by our Makhanda-based artists. This will also be a networking opportunity for industry professionals, practitioners, and scholars to come together to exchange ideas and explore alternative modes of being.

@ The Black Power Station, Industrial Area

RSVP at your earliest convenience

For more info, contact 0824113404 or theblackpowerstation@gmail.com

Ubuhlanti Lineup:

Thursday, 21 March

Wamkelwa

Isingqi Sakwantu – The African Music Experience.

17:00

R100

Thursday, 28 March

Umakhulu Nolwazi Lwenkaba

16:30 – 18:00

Free entry

Thursday, 21 – Saturday, 23 March

The Unexpected Guest

The newly formed Makhanda Players present The Unexpected Guest by Agatha Christie. A traditional whodunnit with fun twists and turns.

@ Foundation Hall, Kingswood College

19:00 all nights | 14:00 & 19:00 on Saturday

Booking/ Contact Details: Quicket

R80 adults | R50 pensioners, scholars, and students

Friday, 22 March – Sunday, 24 March

Bathurst Agricultural Show

@ Showgrounds, Bathurst

For more info, contact: 0636855117

Free entry

__

THIS WEEK

THURSDAY, 21 MARCH

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322

R15 non-members | R10 members

U3A – There is no U3A until late April

Thursday Pool Competition

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

18:30 – 19:00

Contact: Mike Theron on 082 477 3689

Free entry

__

FRIDAY, 22 MARCH

Live Music with Hennie & Kath

Contemporary songs with a mix of African jazz and folk.

@ The Pothole & Donkey, 123 High Street

19:00 – 21:00

For more info, contact 046 622 2324

Free entry



__

SATURDAY, 23 MARCH

Parkrun

5km run or walk

Family-friendly

Dogs on leads are welcome

@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

07:45 for 08:00

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

Free entry

Red Rent Party

DJ of the night fan playing nocturnal nostalgia. Live performance by Sean and Eric at 20:00.

@ Red Cafe

17:00 – 21:00

Contact: 0832951982 or 0466228384

R50 gets you a free drink and entry



__

SUNDAY, 24 MARCH

Hiking with Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew

Join us for a local hike in Makhanda, for a distance of 5km – 8km.

@ Drostdy Arch, Somerset Street (meeting point)

07:00

Contact Malwande on 074 733 7712

Free entry

Diamond Is Forever

“Diamond Is Forever”, the acclaimed Neil Diamond tribute show, has played over 60 sold-out shows from the KZN Coast and Midlands to Bloemfontein and the Eastern Cape over the last year. Textured with anecdotal nuggets from Neil’s life story, the highly entertaining show charts the lonely Brooklyn boy’s voyage from obscurity to Pop stardom, celebrating his greatest hit songs along the way with style, passion, and panache. Starring vastly accomplished artists Paul Spence, Kath McClelland & Charles Webster, this powerful Neil Diamond tribute is devised & directed by Paul.

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

17:00

Mike 0824773689

Tickets cost R100



__

MONDAY, 25 MARCH

Bring Your Craft

Weekly time to hang out and enjoy crafting and company.

@ Red Cafe, 127a High Street, Upstairs

15:00 – 18:00

Contact Lou on 0832951982 or 0466228384

Free entry



__

TUESDAY, 26 MARCH

Texas Holdem Poker

The only legal game in town

@ SSS, 19b New Street

17:30 for 18:00

R50 buy-in | 1 x R50 top-up allowed

Business4Better

A series of Talks about different aspects of starting or growing your own business – from the informal industry to commercial enterprises with Rhodes Business School.

@ RUCE 5 Prince Alfred Street

14:00 – 16:00

Contact: Thandiwe ruce@ru.ac.za

Free entry



__

WEDNESDAY, 27 MARCH

Karaoke Night

Sing your heart out.

@ SSS, 19b New Street

20:30 for 21:00

Free entry



__

THURSDAY, 28 MARCH

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322

R15 non-members | R10 members

Thursday Pool Competition

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

18:30 – 19:00

Contact: Mike Theron on 082 477 3689

Free entry

__

COMING SOON

Friday, 29 – Sunday, 31 March – Pony Camp. Learning to ride and care for a horse over the Easter weekend. @ Drewlands Farm (between Salem and Alexandria). For Booking/ Contact Details: Ruchaan – 061 676 8008 or Shana – 078 201 3579. Price: R2500 (meals and accommodation included).

Tuesdays, 2 – 23 April – Business4Better. A series of Talks about different aspects of starting or growing your own business – from the informal industry to commercial enterprises with Rhodes Business School. @ RUCE 5 Prince Alfred Street at 14:00 – 16:00. Booking/ Contact Details: Thandiwe ruce@ru.ac.za. Free entry.

Saturday, 18 May – Carinus Annual Art Auction. Theme: Make it, Break it, Recreate It! Cocktail party with designer food & complimentary drink. A fun event with a quirky interior. @ 84 Beaufort Street. For enquiries contact 046 6224543. Cost: R160pp.

Thursday, 30 May – Shine On! An evening of beautiful musical performances by AMP Orchestra, Kingswood Music School, and Rhodes Music Department. Buy your tickets at Food4Futures, The Red Cafe, Jacques’ Artisan Bread, Grahamstown Properties, or online at www.food4futures.co.za. @ 1820 Settlers Monument, Fountain Foyer at 18:00 – 20:00. R100 per ticket.



__

BEHIND-THE-SCENES

Every Saturday

Grahamstown Feral Cat Project

We now have our bookshop where you can browse a small but nice selection of preloved books. All monies raised will go towards sterilizing feral cats and the costs of rescuing abandoned adults or kittens in foster care. All donations will be gratefully accepted and can be dropped at the shop.

@ CES building, next door to Nic’s nest at 65 African Street

09:00 – 12:00

Bernadette Emslie (073 277 0577)

R10 upwards per book (Cash only)

Fridays | 23 February – 22 March

Stations of the Cross

Prepare for Easter in a significant way. Meditation during Lent.

@ ST Patricks Church, 47 Hill Street

06:30 – 7:00

Free entry

Mondays – Saturdays

Smash’s Burgers

“Craving a burger made with love? Look no further than OMG Smash’d in Makhanda.”

@ 11b New Street

WhatsApp 0614163650 | cj.omgsmashd@gmail.com

R35 Original | R50 Double Smash | R65 Triple Smash

Monday, 25 – Sunday, 31 March

Christ Church Holy Week Services

@ 2 Speke Street

18:00 Monday – Thursday | 11:00 Saturday | 9:00 Sunday