    Thursday, March 21
    OUR TOWN

    What’s On – 21 – 28 March

    What's on

    POP-UPS/ FESTIVALS/ EXHIBITIONS/REPEAT EVENTS

    Thursday, 14 March – Thursday, 28 March
    Ubuhlanti: The Solution-Oriented Platform Experience
    There will be an exhibition and panel discussions from various collaborators. The platform experience will have a visual art installation showcasing various mediums such as painting, sculpture, print-making, performance, beadwork, and craft by our Makhanda-based artists. This will also be a networking opportunity for industry professionals, practitioners, and scholars to come together to exchange ideas and explore alternative modes of being.
    @ The Black Power Station, Industrial Area
    RSVP at your earliest convenience
    For more info, contact 0824113404 or theblackpowerstation@gmail.com

    Ubuhlanti Lineup:
    Thursday, 21 March
    Wamkelwa
    Isingqi Sakwantu – The African Music Experience.
    17:00
    R100

    Thursday,  28 March
    Umakhulu Nolwazi Lwenkaba
    16:30 – 18:00
    Free entry

    Thursday, 21 – Saturday, 23 March
    The Unexpected Guest
    The newly formed Makhanda Players present The Unexpected Guest by Agatha Christie. A traditional whodunnit with fun twists and turns.
    @ Foundation Hall, Kingswood College
    19:00 all nights | 14:00 & 19:00 on Saturday
    Booking/ Contact Details: Quicket
    R80 adults | R50 pensioners, scholars, and students

    Friday, 22 March – Sunday, 24 March
    Bathurst Agricultural Show
    @ Showgrounds, Bathurst
    For more info, contact: 0636855117
    Free entry

     

    __

    THIS WEEK

    THURSDAY, 21 MARCH

    Grahamstown Bridge Club
    @ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
    13:15 for 13:30
    Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322
    R15 non-members | R10 members

    U3A – There is no U3A until late April

    Thursday Pool Competition
    @ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street
    18:30 – 19:00
    Contact: Mike Theron on 082 477 3689
    Free entry
    __

    FRIDAY, 22 MARCH

    Live Music with Hennie & Kath
    Contemporary songs with a mix of African jazz and folk.
    @ The Pothole & Donkey, 123 High Street
    19:00 – 21:00
    For more info, contact 046 622 2324
    Free entry


    __

    SATURDAY, 23 MARCH

    Parkrun
    5km run or walk
    Family-friendly
    Dogs on leads are welcome
    @ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue
    07:45 for 08:00
    Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/
    Free entry

    Red Rent Party
    DJ of the night fan playing nocturnal nostalgia. Live performance by Sean and Eric at 20:00.
    @ Red Cafe
    17:00 – 21:00
    Contact: 0832951982 or 0466228384
    R50 gets you a free drink and entry


    __

    SUNDAY, 24 MARCH

    Hiking with Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew
    Join us for a local hike in Makhanda, for a distance of 5km – 8km.
    @ Drostdy Arch, Somerset Street (meeting point)
    07:00
    Contact Malwande on 074 733 7712
    Free entry

    Diamond Is Forever
    “Diamond Is Forever”, the acclaimed Neil Diamond tribute show, has played over 60 sold-out shows from the KZN Coast and Midlands to Bloemfontein and the Eastern Cape over the last year. Textured with anecdotal nuggets from Neil’s life story, the highly entertaining show charts the lonely Brooklyn boy’s voyage from obscurity to Pop stardom, celebrating his greatest hit songs along the way with style, passion, and panache. Starring vastly accomplished artists Paul Spence, Kath McClelland & Charles Webster, this powerful Neil Diamond tribute is devised & directed by Paul.
    @ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street
    17:00
    Mike 0824773689
    Tickets cost R100


    __

    MONDAY, 25 MARCH

    Bring Your Craft
    Weekly time to hang out and enjoy crafting and company.
    @ Red Cafe, 127a High Street, Upstairs
    15:00 – 18:00
    Contact Lou on 0832951982 or 0466228384
    Free entry


    __

    TUESDAY, 26 MARCH

    Texas Holdem Poker
    The only legal game in town
    @ SSS, 19b New Street
    17:30 for 18:00
    R50 buy-in | 1 x R50 top-up allowed

    Business4Better
    A series of Talks about different aspects of starting or growing your own business – from the informal industry to commercial enterprises with Rhodes Business School.
    @ RUCE 5 Prince Alfred Street
    14:00 – 16:00
    Contact: Thandiwe ruce@ru.ac.za
    Free entry


    __

    WEDNESDAY, 27 MARCH

    Karaoke Night
    Sing your heart out.
    @ SSS, 19b New Street
    20:30 for 21:00
    Free entry


    __

    THURSDAY, 28 MARCH

    Grahamstown Bridge Club
    @ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
    13:15 for 13:30
    Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322
    R15 non-members | R10 members

    Thursday Pool Competition
    @ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street
    18:30 – 19:00
    Contact: Mike Theron on 082 477 3689
    Free entry
    __

    COMING SOON

    Friday, 29 – Sunday, 31 March – Pony Camp. Learning to ride and care for a horse over the Easter weekend. @ Drewlands Farm (between Salem and Alexandria). For Booking/ Contact Details: Ruchaan – 061 676 8008 or Shana – 078 201 3579. Price: R2500 (meals and accommodation included).

    Tuesdays, 2 – 23 April – Business4Better. A series of Talks about different aspects of starting or growing your own business – from the informal industry to commercial enterprises with Rhodes Business School. @ RUCE 5 Prince Alfred Street at 14:00 – 16:00. Booking/ Contact Details: Thandiwe ruce@ru.ac.za. Free entry.

    Saturday, 18 May – Carinus Annual Art Auction. Theme: Make it, Break it, Recreate It! Cocktail party with designer food & complimentary drink. A fun event with a quirky interior. @ 84 Beaufort Street. For enquiries contact 046 6224543. Cost: R160pp.

    Thursday, 30 May – Shine On! An evening of beautiful musical performances by AMP Orchestra, Kingswood Music School, and Rhodes Music Department. Buy your tickets at Food4Futures, The Red Cafe, Jacques’ Artisan Bread, Grahamstown Properties, or online at www.food4futures.co.za. @ 1820 Settlers Monument, Fountain Foyer at 18:00 – 20:00. R100 per ticket.


    __

    BEHIND-THE-SCENES

    Every Saturday
    Grahamstown Feral Cat Project
    We now have our bookshop where you can browse a small but nice selection of preloved books. All monies raised will go towards sterilizing feral cats and the costs of rescuing abandoned adults or kittens in foster care. All donations will be gratefully accepted and can be dropped at the shop.
    @ CES building, next door to Nic’s nest at 65 African Street
    09:00 – 12:00
    Bernadette Emslie (073 277 0577)
    R10 upwards per book (Cash only)

    Fridays | 23 February – 22 March
    Stations of the Cross
    Prepare for Easter in a significant way. Meditation during Lent.
    @ ST Patricks Church, 47 Hill Street
    06:30 – 7:00
    Free entry

    Mondays – Saturdays
    Smash’s Burgers
    “Craving a burger made with love? Look no further than OMG Smash’d in Makhanda.”
    @ 11b New Street
    WhatsApp 0614163650 | cj.omgsmashd@gmail.com
    R35 Original | R50 Double Smash | R65 Triple Smash

    Monday, 25 – Sunday, 31 March
    Christ Church Holy Week Services
    @ 2 Speke Street
    18:00 Monday – Thursday | 11:00 Saturday | 9:00 Sunday

