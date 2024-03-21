What’s On – 21 – 28 March

Stay in the loop with the latest and join the MEW WhatsApp group!
POP-UPS/ FESTIVALS/ EXHIBITIONS/REPEAT EVENTS
Thursday, 14 March – Thursday, 28 March
Ubuhlanti: The Solution-Oriented Platform Experience
There will be an exhibition and panel discussions from various collaborators. The platform experience will have a visual art installation showcasing various mediums such as painting, sculpture, print-making, performance, beadwork, and craft by our Makhanda-based artists. This will also be a networking opportunity for industry professionals, practitioners, and scholars to come together to exchange ideas and explore alternative modes of being.
@ The Black Power Station, Industrial Area
RSVP at your earliest convenience
For more info, contact 0824113404 or theblackpowerstation@gmail.com
Ubuhlanti Lineup:
Thursday, 21 March
Wamkelwa
Isingqi Sakwantu – The African Music Experience.
17:00
R100
Thursday, 28 March
Umakhulu Nolwazi Lwenkaba
16:30 – 18:00
Free entry
Thursday, 21 – Saturday, 23 March
The Unexpected Guest
The newly formed Makhanda Players present The Unexpected Guest by Agatha Christie. A traditional whodunnit with fun twists and turns.
@ Foundation Hall, Kingswood College
19:00 all nights | 14:00 & 19:00 on Saturday
Booking/ Contact Details: Quicket
R80 adults | R50 pensioners, scholars, and students
Friday, 22 March – Sunday, 24 March
Bathurst Agricultural Show
@ Showgrounds, Bathurst
For more info, contact: 0636855117
Free entry
__
THIS WEEK
THURSDAY, 21 MARCH
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
13:15 for 13:30
Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322
R15 non-members | R10 members
U3A – There is no U3A until late April
Thursday Pool Competition
@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street
18:30 – 19:00
Contact: Mike Theron on 082 477 3689
Free entry
__
FRIDAY, 22 MARCH
Live Music with Hennie & Kath
Contemporary songs with a mix of African jazz and folk.
@ The Pothole & Donkey, 123 High Street
19:00 – 21:00
For more info, contact 046 622 2324
Free entry
__
SATURDAY, 23 MARCH
Parkrun
5km run or walk
Family-friendly
Dogs on leads are welcome
@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue
07:45 for 08:00
Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/
Free entry
Red Rent Party
DJ of the night fan playing nocturnal nostalgia. Live performance by Sean and Eric at 20:00.
@ Red Cafe
17:00 – 21:00
Contact: 0832951982 or 0466228384
R50 gets you a free drink and entry
__
SUNDAY, 24 MARCH
Hiking with Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew
Join us for a local hike in Makhanda, for a distance of 5km – 8km.
@ Drostdy Arch, Somerset Street (meeting point)
07:00
Contact Malwande on 074 733 7712
Free entry
Diamond Is Forever
“Diamond Is Forever”, the acclaimed Neil Diamond tribute show, has played over 60 sold-out shows from the KZN Coast and Midlands to Bloemfontein and the Eastern Cape over the last year. Textured with anecdotal nuggets from Neil’s life story, the highly entertaining show charts the lonely Brooklyn boy’s voyage from obscurity to Pop stardom, celebrating his greatest hit songs along the way with style, passion, and panache. Starring vastly accomplished artists Paul Spence, Kath McClelland & Charles Webster, this powerful Neil Diamond tribute is devised & directed by Paul.
@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street
17:00
Mike 0824773689
Tickets cost R100
__
MONDAY, 25 MARCH
Bring Your Craft
Weekly time to hang out and enjoy crafting and company.
@ Red Cafe, 127a High Street, Upstairs
15:00 – 18:00
Contact Lou on 0832951982 or 0466228384
Free entry
__
TUESDAY, 26 MARCH
Texas Holdem Poker
The only legal game in town
@ SSS, 19b New Street
17:30 for 18:00
R50 buy-in | 1 x R50 top-up allowed
Business4Better
A series of Talks about different aspects of starting or growing your own business – from the informal industry to commercial enterprises with Rhodes Business School.
@ RUCE 5 Prince Alfred Street
14:00 – 16:00
Contact: Thandiwe ruce@ru.ac.za
Free entry
__
WEDNESDAY, 27 MARCH
Karaoke Night
Sing your heart out.
@ SSS, 19b New Street
20:30 for 21:00
Free entry
__
THURSDAY, 28 MARCH
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
13:15 for 13:30
Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322
R15 non-members | R10 members
Thursday Pool Competition
@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street
18:30 – 19:00
Contact: Mike Theron on 082 477 3689
Free entry
__
COMING SOON
Friday, 29 – Sunday, 31 March – Pony Camp. Learning to ride and care for a horse over the Easter weekend. @ Drewlands Farm (between Salem and Alexandria). For Booking/ Contact Details: Ruchaan – 061 676 8008 or Shana – 078 201 3579. Price: R2500 (meals and accommodation included).
Tuesdays, 2 – 23 April – Business4Better. A series of Talks about different aspects of starting or growing your own business – from the informal industry to commercial enterprises with Rhodes Business School. @ RUCE 5 Prince Alfred Street at 14:00 – 16:00. Booking/ Contact Details: Thandiwe ruce@ru.ac.za. Free entry.
Saturday, 18 May – Carinus Annual Art Auction. Theme: Make it, Break it, Recreate It! Cocktail party with designer food & complimentary drink. A fun event with a quirky interior. @ 84 Beaufort Street. For enquiries contact 046 6224543. Cost: R160pp.
Thursday, 30 May – Shine On! An evening of beautiful musical performances by AMP Orchestra, Kingswood Music School, and Rhodes Music Department. Buy your tickets at Food4Futures, The Red Cafe, Jacques’ Artisan Bread, Grahamstown Properties, or online at www.food4futures.co.za. @ 1820 Settlers Monument, Fountain Foyer at 18:00 – 20:00. R100 per ticket.
__
BEHIND-THE-SCENES
Every Saturday
Grahamstown Feral Cat Project
We now have our bookshop where you can browse a small but nice selection of preloved books. All monies raised will go towards sterilizing feral cats and the costs of rescuing abandoned adults or kittens in foster care. All donations will be gratefully accepted and can be dropped at the shop.
@ CES building, next door to Nic’s nest at 65 African Street
09:00 – 12:00
Bernadette Emslie (073 277 0577)
R10 upwards per book (Cash only)
Fridays | 23 February – 22 March
Stations of the Cross
Prepare for Easter in a significant way. Meditation during Lent.
@ ST Patricks Church, 47 Hill Street
06:30 – 7:00
Free entry
Mondays – Saturdays
Smash’s Burgers
“Craving a burger made with love? Look no further than OMG Smash’d in Makhanda.”
@ 11b New Street
WhatsApp 0614163650 | cj.omgsmashd@gmail.com
R35 Original | R50 Double Smash | R65 Triple Smash
Monday, 25 – Sunday, 31 March
Christ Church Holy Week Services
@ 2 Speke Street
18:00 Monday – Thursday | 11:00 Saturday | 9:00 Sunday