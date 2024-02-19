By Chris Totobela

Easter weekends will never be the same in Makhanda as organisers of the New Year’s Cup plan to host a brand-new tournament this Easter. The Super Bowl Easter Soccer Tournament will be contested by 16 teams from all over the province and countrywide starting Thursday, 28 March, at JD Dlepu Stadium. The opening day line-up will feature a legends’ game and a ladies’ game as curtain raisers, followed by two opening games of the tournament proper kicking off in the evening – two home sides taking on two visiting teams.

On Friday, 29 March, games will move to the legendary Foley’s Ground and back to JD Dlepu on Saturday (30 March) before the conclusion of the tournament at Foley’s Ground on Sunday (31 March) and Monday (1 April). New Year’s Cup CEO Luyanda Papu says everything is for the event. “We have everything ready for this event, and we will also have a mobile clinic in each match-day venue to assist the public with their health issues. We urge the public to come and take advantage of these free screenings as we support wellness in our community.”

Papu also urged teams interested in participating in the spectacle to indicate and get their packs from the tournament director. The affiliation fee is R700, with the winner set to take home R50 000, a trophy and gold medals. The runners-up will get a consolation prize of R15 000 and silver medals, while the third team gets sponsorship vouchers for their coaching staff only. All visiting teams will get free accommodation. There is hope and belief that the initiative will help revive sport in Makhanda during the Easter weekend. The tournament promises to give local football fans a great Easter weekend that they will not forget easily, and it is hoped they will come out in their numbers to support their favourite local teams and football in general.