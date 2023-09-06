Gymnast representing Eastern Cape Province requires assistance

By Sisipho Pinyana

10-year-old Siyolise Mtombo is part of the Eastern Cape Provincial Rhythmic Gymnastics team that will represent the province in the 2023 Gym Games Competition that will be held in Johannesburg towards the end of September. Siyolise must raise funds for the competition expenses to travel with the team.

“This won’t be the first I am going to Gymnastics. Last year, I [went]to Pretoria but could not go far, but this year, I am hoping to be in the top 10 [become]a champion,” she said.

The Victoria Primary School learner started Gymnastics in 2019 during the Lockdown. She said she started it as something to keep her busy but ended up doing it as something she loves that keeps her busy. She says that she is so fond of Gymnastics that she does not see it as a sport anymore.

Siyolise’s Mother, Bongiwe Mtombo, a domestic worker, pleads with community members who can assist her daughter in raising the necessary funds for her daughter. “I am [trying]very hard to support my child at all costs, especially in activities that will keep her busy in development and educational matters; even though I [cannot manage financially, I am]trying to make this trip happen,” says Mtombo.

She hopes the community can contribute to this cause in whatever way they can because all donations will be greatly appreciated as they will offer her daughter a chance to get to Johannesburg for the competition.

Siyolise needs assistance with the following:

Her air/bus tickets to Johannesburg Accommodation for the duration of the games; Team uniform as required/ prescribed; Catering; Transportation to the airport/bus terminus and back, transportation during the games to and from the accommodation to the venue of the games.

The donations and monetary contributions can be deposited into the mother’s Capitec Bank account.

Name: B Mtombo

Account number 1911324452

Cell no: 064 885 8284/ 078 415 6488

Both mother and daughter will highly appreciate all donations.