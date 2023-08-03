Albany Museum launches restored Baines paintings

By Sandile Dudu Saki

Four paintings by famous landscape artist Thomas Baines have been successfully restored and are back on display at the Albany Museum in Makhanda. Baines painted the iconic views of Makhanda (then Grahamstown), its early streetscapes, and their progression between 1848 and 1849. Because of their cultural and historic significance, the paintings owned by Nedbank had been on loan to the museum for public viewing since 1977.

The paintings were taken down temporarily in 2022 so that art conservator, Lucy Blumenthal, could restore them. “Thomas Baines artworks are a rare sighting – you don’t often get to see them. So, while I have worked on a Baines before, to work on four of his artworks at the same time was a treat,” said Blumenthal at the unveiling of the restored artworks on 28 July.

She expressed amazement at seeing how rapidly Makhanda developed during that period, saying this was visible in the changing landscapes shown in the paintings and the progression in the material used.

According to Blumenthal, the artworks showed signs of past restorations from a time before current advanced techniques came into being. She said she had to remove dust and dirt particles as well as thick varnishes from past restorations. Blumenthal set about restoring the original material integrity and areas that required touch-ups were carefully, precisely, and diligently painted giving due respect to the artist’s work, she said.

Kiyara Ananmalay, Nedbank Art Specialist. Photo: Dudu Saki Seen at the unveiling event in Albany History Museum. Photo: Dudu Saki Ramie Xonxa, Deputy Chairperson of Albany Museum’s Board of Trustees and Ward Two councillor. Photo: Dudu Saki

Dr. Phumlani Cimi, Head of Albany Museum said: “The Albany Museum extends its gratitude to Nedbank for restoring these artworks that have been the museum’s gems for decades. We’re truly indebted to Nedbank for conservation work, which surely guarantees the long-term preservation of the artworks”.

Cimi added that the artworks provided a window into the artistry of the past century. “Employing the open-air technique, the paintings visualized Grahamstown (Makhanda) in the 19th century. They inspire a current generation of artists to create works in which nature is appreciated. Additionally, they make art lovers reflect on human activities that pollute and preserve the environment,” Cimi said.

Ramie Xonxa, the Deputy Chairperson of the museum’s Board of Trustees and Makana’s Ward Two Councillor commended Blumenthal for doing a sterling job. He also extended gratitude to Nedbank for injecting funds into the project, saying that they should contribute more funds to enable more projects of this nature to happen.

Managing Executive of Nedbank Retail and Business Banking Ciko Thomas said the bank believed that corporate art collections could play an important role in preserving and showcasing South Africa’s artistic heritage as well as making art accessible to the public.

She also expressed gratitude to Albany for having cared for these artworks for nearly fifty years making viewings possible by Makhanda’s community and visitors. “We are especially pleased to have them restored and preserved for current and future generations to enjoy,” said Thomas.