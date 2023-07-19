Swallows wins Titanic Battle against OC

By Chesley Daniels

Swallows 1st XV extended its lead at the top of the EPRU SEDRU Regional League competition with a titanic, close, and hard-fought 30-29 win over arch-rivals, Old Collegians (OC), at the Albany Sports Club on 15 July.

This Derby encounter was worthwhile for the big crowd that came out to witness, and value for their money they most definitely received. Swallows bagged four league points out of the win and OC earned two much-needed points out of the defeat. Swallows now sits firmly on 36 points from 8 matches and OC is in second place with 21 (7).

It was a phenomenal battle with 50+ points in total scored in the game. A few yellow cards, blood, sweat and tears, and bragging rights were the order of the day. Rugby was indeed the winner.

FIRST HALF

Swallows opened the scoring and started the game like a house on fire, with Jason Heenen scoring the whitewash, receiving a neat offload by Blaine Jeggels. Bradley Christian converted to give Swallows an early 7-0 lead after just five minutes. The game continued to be physical and brutal and Swallows dominant scrum put them on the front foot. A perfect constructive line out driving maul close to OC try line saw the big Wonga Wakashe crossing over. Christian added the extra two points and Swallows built up a comfortable 14-0 lead in the 16th minute. OC as we all know them, never gave up and immediately replied with a converted try by Siyabonga Mahapi who caught the opposition napping. Swallows led 14-7 which was also the halftime score.

SECOND HALF

Christian added two more penalties for Swallows within the first ten minutes of the second half as they suddenly led 20-7. Minutes later, replacement powerful 8th man Siyamthanda Wambi scored the second try of the match for OC with Mahapi adding the conversion. The score now read 20-14 in favour of Birds. Mahapi scored again in the 20th minute for OC to bring the scores within one point difference 20-19.

Blaine Jeggels of Swallows beating a defender. Photo: Daniels Media

Henson immediately replied with his second try for Swallows after the kick-off with neat hands in the offload. Christian makes no mistake and Swallows back in it leading 27-19 and leaves OC to score twice to win. Mahapi slotted a penalty to narrow matter 27-22 in the 35th minute. It was an intense game from there on as the tension built up and the crowd went beserk, cheering their team on.



Swallows dominant and powerful scrum came in handy as their hardworking forwards received yet another scrum penalty. Christian stepped forward and made no mistake. It was 30-22 to Swallows. Moments later, Sethu Pinini scored a fine try moments before the full-time whistle as Mahapi converted with the score on 30-29. With a few minutes to go before full-time, it was OC who came hard at Swallows in search of the winner. Their fitness was on their side but it was Swallows’ cohesive defence in the final moments of the game that came in handy and prevented OC from clinching the winner at the death. Swallows came out tops with a narrow 30-29 win. What a game it was and both teams played their hearts out and were all truly winners in the end.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Nathan Myburgh was outstanding for Swallows and earned the Grocott’s Mail Sport and Daniels MEDIA Man of the Match. The humble and hardworking front ranker was brilliant and outstanding throughout the game and his powerful ball carries, were a constant threat to the opposition. He came hard at them the whole day and his scrumming was just magnificent. Nathan was also rock solid on defence and very decent at the breakdowns, ensuring turnovers and cleaning the rucks like a beast.

Swallows 1st Res beat OC 25-22. TRIES FOR SWALLOWS: Steward Morris (x2), Sireon Roberts (x2). OC TRIES: Nickwin Plaatjies, Aphele Botha, Lwando Meintjies

EPRU SEDRU REGIONAL LEAGUE LOG AS AT 15 JULY 2023