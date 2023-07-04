Sophia Stars and Young Eagles face up in the decider

By Chris Totobela

Makhanda was abuzz over the weekend of 1 and 2 July as everyone was busy preparing for the conclusion of the National Arts Festival. Makana LFA Premier League clubs played their last two rounds of the season, and this turned out to be a problem for some of the teams.

Only four games took place on the weekend, three on Saturday 1 July, and only one on Sunday 2 July while the rest of the fixtures did not take place owing to teams not pitching up. Lalibela Lions defeated African Spears by five unanswered goals. The score was two-nil to Lions at the halftime break, and with some resistance from the young and entertaining Spears team, they finally succumbed to pressure and conceded three more goals.

Maru Academy finished the season on a high as they beat 6Sai Army by five goals to three. Makana Tigers sealed off an impressive season with a five-nil victory over a struggling Golden Brothers side. African Spears suffered another defeat now at the hands of the Golden Eagles. Stream A winners, Sophia Stars, will now lock horns with Stream B winners, Young Eagles in a two-legged play-off that will take place on the Rhodes University Prospect field on 8 and 9 July. The winner of this game will be crowned Makana LFA premier league champion. As part of their prize, they will gain automatic promotion to the regional league.

Makana LFA Secretary, Akhona Heshu, confirmed that any team that does not pitch up for games will be dealt with. “The law will take its course without any discrimination. No team is bigger than the law and whoever is found guilty will have to face the music”, he said. Responding to why the games were played during the festival, he said that they had to finish the league before the cut-off date of the region. Also responding to the criticism of the use of the Extension Seven fields which were not in a good state to host any LFA games, Heshu said that because Dlepu Stadium is not ready for use, the two Extension Seven fields were the only options they had.

The stage is set for the final showdown of the season, and football fans are praying for good weather and good officiating on the weekend. Both camps will have to be on their best behaviour as one wrong move might cost the team a promotional spot.