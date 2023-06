By Fahdia Msaka

Saint Mary’s Development and Care Centre (DCC) started as a shelter for children and provided clothing. Today, the DCC continues to be a beacon of hope in the community to build a better world for all. A gala dinner was held to celebrate its 40th anniversary, and the evening was filled with food, music, and heartfelt stories. The late founder, Thelma Henderson, was represented by her daughter, Margie Keeton, on what would have been Henderson’s 90th birthday.

Guests enjoying the 40th anniversary dinner celebration. Photo: Fahdia Msaka A wonderful time was had by all who celebrated 40 years of St. Mary’s DCC. Photo: Fahdia Msaka

The dinner served at St. Mary’s 40th birthday dinner celebration. Photo: Fahdia Msaka Guests were in for a treat at the 40th anniversary of St. Mary’s DCC. Photo: Fahdia Msaka

Siyabulela Mfuku of the Access Music Project performing at the 40th birthday dinner celebration Photo: Fahdia Msaka Bulelani Mfeku of the Access Music Project was a hit with guests. Photo: Fahdia Msaka

Dozens of Makhandans turned out to celebrate St. Mary’s DCC’s 40th anniversary. Photo: Fahdia Msaka A number of heartfelt speeches were made.

Photo: Fahdia Msaka

Guests said they thoroughly enjoyed the St. Mary’s 40th birthday dinner celebration. Photo: Fahdia Msaka Joyful guests commemorating St. Mary’s DCC’s 40th anniversary. Photo: Fahdia Msaka