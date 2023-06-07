Swallows still unbeaten after bonus point win over Tigers

By Chesley Daniels

Log leaders, Swallows, confirmed their status as the only unbeaten team in the EPRU SEDRU Regional League with a slashing 36-0 win over Ndlambe Tigers from Port Alfred on 3 June at the Oval Sports Ground. The home side dominance allowed them to take a firm 14-0 lead at the break.

The bonus point win puts Swallows now firmly in 1st position on the overall log with 23 points after 5 matches, while Rhodes are in 2nd position with 18 points from 5 matches. Tigers are in 4th position on the log with 9 (6).

FIRST HALF

A fully packed Oval saw the hosts lock horns with a spirited Tigers side who came to upset the log leaders. Swallows were pumped up, full of confidence and eager to carry forward much needed momentum after their impressive 25-15 bonus point win against Rhodes the previous week. It was apparent that the powerful forwards pack of Swallows would dominate and, as a result, they enjoyed great territorial advantage and possession. The forwards perfectly laid the platform, as they had done in the previous five games, and scrummed Tigers to pieces. Swallows captain, Jason Potgieter, again led from the front and ran with utmost ease and aggression through and over the Tigers’ defences. Swallows’ backs came to the party, breaking the defensive lines with good line breaks. Swallows scored two first half tries that saw them heading in to the changing room with a 14-0 lead.

Ayprean Morris of Swallows on his way to the try line against Tigers at the Oval on 3 June 2023.

Photo: Sue McLennan / Talk of the Town.

SECOND HALF

A stern and hard talk at the break by the Swallows’ coaching staff led to a much improved second half by the Birds. They were more clinical and played eager and more structured, phased rugby. The floodgates opened as the home side ran riot with four more tries. Tigers’ defensive efforts let them down. The coaching staff introduced their young guns in the 60th minute, who produced some individual brilliance, opening the game with their flair and attacking prowess. The home side entertained the large crowd with some salubrious running rugby, and gave them full value for their money. Tigers remained scoreless as Swallows ran rampant, scoring four further tries and, in the end, clinching a thrashing 36-0 win.

SWALLOWS POINTS SCORERS:

TRIES: Jason Potgieter (2), Ayprian Morris, Wonga Wakashe, Ethan Williams, Jody Duiker

CONVERSIONS: Jason Henson (3)

Lofty Eaton, the powerful front ranker of Swallows, earned the Grocott’s Mail/Daniels MEDIA Man of the Match Award. Lofty has improved with every game and has put in some sterling and impressive performances, week in and week out. He is very powerful in the scrums, and his powerful ball carries are just amazing. Eaton was also rock solid with his tackles, and made a few turnovers at the rucks.