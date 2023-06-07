By Chris Totobela

It was a high-scoring weekend for Makana LFA premier and first divisions. On 3 June, the title contenders, Sophia Young Stars, thrashed the Eagles by thirteen goals to two. Joza Callies and Makana Tigers played out to a two-all draw. XI Attackers defeated 6Sai Army by three goals to one.

On 4 June, one of the youngest squads in the league, African Spears, got their maiden victory this season when they narrowly edged Young Stars out by four goals to three in a closely contested game. Lalibela Lions, who kicked into gear way too late in the season, eased past New Seekers by five goals to one, while Golden Eagles gave Love and Peace free football lessons in a one-sided encounter that ended with Eagles scoring nine goals against Love and Peace’s one goal.

The African Spears team pictured after their game. Photo: African Spears Facebook.

In the first division on 3 June at Extension Seven, Vukani anchors edged Hellenic out by one goal to nil. Rhodes beat Sakhulutsha by two goals to one, and Santos did not pitch up for their game against Juventus.

On 4 June, Seven Stars defeated Cameroon by four unanswered goals, while Jacaranda Academy beat One Love by two goals to nil. Makhanda Academy eased past Santos by five goals to nil. As much as credit must be given to the strikers who had their scoring boots on this past weekend, there are also big concerns about the quality of some teams competing in the local premier league.

This weekend’s fixtures at Fiddler’s Green on 10 and 11 June are:

Saturday: 10/06/2023

Golden Eagles v New Seekers – 11:00

Young Stars v Lalibela Lions – 13:00

Young Eagles v Love and Peace – 15h00

Sunday: 11/06/2023

XI Attackers v Joza Callies – 11:00

Eagles v Maru Academy – 13:00

Sophia v Golden Brothers – 15:00