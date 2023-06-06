Luyolo Matiwane makes the Eastern Cape under-17 team

By Chris Totobela

On 20 May, a football side selected from various Makana schools travelled to Graaf-Reinet for the Sarah Baartman district team trials. Four local boys made the cut, one from TEM Mrwetyana Secondary, one from Nombulelo Secondary, and two from Khutliso Daniels Secondary.

On 2 and 3 June, this district team travelled to East London for the provincial trials. At the provincial trials, Khutliso Daniels’s Luyolo Matiwane, affectionately known as Pepesi in football circles, was the only local player who made the Eastern Cape team that will travel to Gauteng.

The soft-spoken Matiwane started his youth development at the giants of local football, the XI Attackers junior teams, before moving on to join Sophia Young Stars. There he cemented his place in the first team as their first-choice left-back.

Upon hearing he had made the Eastern Cape team, Matiwane was overwhelmed by excitement and thanked all those who had played a role in moulding him into the player he is today. His school team coach, Mandilakhe Klaas, who is also behind the revival of school football said “The first time I saw this boy, I was very impressed with the way he plays football. He is very talented for the boy of his age. I believe he will go very far in football”.

Khutliso Daniels’s sports officer, Vuyiswa Mthetho, was very happy with Matiwane’s achievement. “I am so proud of this boy and wish him all the best for this trip with the Eastern Cape under 17 team. I would like to appeal to all the schools to encourage learners to take sports very seriously. They must also understand that not all learners will excel academically – some of them will excel in sports and put their schools on the map. It is also easier for learners to grasp academic work in class when their bodies are fit and healthy.”

This boy is a rare talent. He has an excellent and well-educated left foot, and packs a powerful shot. Khutliso Daniels is really leading the pack when it comes to excellence in school sports. The only the school’s educators need to do is to continue to provide the learners with all the necessary tools and support that they need.