Traditional Healer rape case postponed due to delayed DNA test results

By ‘Odidi Matai-Sigudla

The trial of the pastor and traditional healer accused of rape, Odwa Kondile, was postponed in the Makhanda magistrate’s court once again this week. Kondile appeared on 29 May but because the prosecution was waiting for outstanding DNA results, the trial was postponed to 29 June 2023.

Grocott’s Mail reported earlier that the accused was arrested on 16 April and made his first court appearance on 18 April. He has since been denied bail three times and remains in custody.

Kondile is also a pastor at the St John’s Apostolic Church in Makhanda. While dozens of people attended Kondile’s bail hearing on 28 April, few were present this week to witness the slightly disheveled Khondile being escorted onto the stand.



Grocott’s Mail has previously reported that various local anti-gender-based violence and anti-crime organisations protested at Kondile’s previous appearances in support of the victim and took up petitions for Kondile to be denied bail.