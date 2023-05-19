Light at the end of the tunnel with cataract surgery fast-tracked!

By Thapelo Matlala

After many years of doom and gloom and suffering with cataracts, 19 patients finally saw the light at the end of the tunnel after receiving surgery on 11 May.

Grocott’s Mail previously reported that local Makhanda optometrist, Dr Trevor Davies and the Eiohn Hayes Foundation had partnered with Settlers’ (Provincial) Hospital, Medical Mission ESwatini and Grace Vision to conduct more than 30 cataract surgeries for public hospital patients who had been on a waiting list for up to four years.

Evelyn Madlavu of Phumlani Extension Two was in a challenging situation as her eyesight had been declining since 2009, and eventually life became intolerable. Between 2009 and 2011 she went in and out of health centres seeking help with nobody coming to her rescue, Madlavu told Grocott’s Mail.

A joyful Evelyn Madlavu at home this week, after finally receiving cataract surgery.

Photo: Thapelo Matlala.

Before she had her surgery, Madlavu spent two weeks in hospital in Gqeberha after contracting an eye infection in February this year. She said she became used to doing some daily activities using one eye only, but was elated to receive a call from Settlers’ Hospital advising her that she would receive cataract surgery. “Dr Davies has helped me so much because I had no hope that I would receive help. It felt like heaven was on earth immediately after the operation. I was in shock to witness that I can see,” Madlavu told Grocott’s Mail.

According to Davies, Makhanda has a proud history of providing eye care for elderly, state hospital patients. “If you look at the statistics of the town from the years before Covid-19, we are possibly the leading place in the country in terms of the cataract surgery rate,” he said. Davies add that the equipment and materials needed for each surgery cost money but that the Department of Health had said they would fund the consumables in future.

Nomalungelo Kolweni is a 68 year old woman residing at Transit Camp who suffered cataracts in both eyes two years ago. “I would sometimes to go eBhayi to get my eye drops to better my vision. My left eye was a bit painful and blurry. I couldn’t see well because with my right eye, the only colour I would see was yellow. Everything was just in yellow,” she said. “Ndiyavuya ukufa”, added Kolweni, meaning that she is more than happy to have received cataract surgery.

Nomalungelo Kolweni is one of the patients who received a cataract operation at Settlers Hospital. Photo: Thapelo Matlala.

Another patient who had successful cataract surgery last week, Dora Ndlokaana, said her cataracts started troubling her in 2022. She recommended that any elderly person with cataracts should visit Davies instead of going to the public hospital in Gqeberha, which might simply tell the patient to return to Makhana, which would be a waste of money.

“A huge thank you to the team of specialists, optometrists and nurses who have made this possible. Special thanks to the staff at Settlers Hospital, Sister Thozama Nkase, Sister Niehaus, Dr Emma Pons, Dr Śruti M Davé, Glenda de Wet, Jan Louis Fourie and the Graham Hotel who put up the doctors and specialists who had travelled from out of town to do the surgery in Makhanda”, said Jackie Grove, marketing consultant for Dr Davies’ practice.