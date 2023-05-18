Latest rainfall report

Jim Cambray recorded rainfall totalling 73.5mm between 10 and 17 May, with temperatures ranging from a cold 7.5 to 21C. This rainfall must be above the average for the entire month of May. Our average is 31.5mm but our highest for the entire month was 137mm in May 2011. So we are over halfway there!

Paul Maylam recorded a wonderful 71.3 mm in Cathcart St between 10 and 17 May, including 4.5 mm on the night of 17 May, and concurs that Makhanda has had well over the average rainfall that it usually gets in May.