Joza-based T.E.M. Mrwetyana Secondary School steams ahead!

By Chris Totobela

Joza-based T.E.M. Mrwetyana Secondary School is currently the talk of the town due to their recent achievements. The school is not only making great progress academically, but is showing outstanding results on the sports field too.

Recently, Likhona Matshotyana excelled in the recent Eastern Cape amateur boxing championships and was voted the Best Male Youth Boxer. Aphelele Mabombo took the honours in the recent learner presentation challenge that was hosted by Amazwi Literature Museum. Two other scholars, Liyabona Masinda and Masibulele Sigwela, have been chosen to be part of the team that will be travelling to Swaziland as part of a boxing exchange programme. The two were chosen in a recent boxing tournament that was hosted by Mfuzo Boxing Camp on 13 and 14 May at Hlalani Community Hall.

School principal, Nomalungelo Tambo, could not hide her excitement. “I am very proud of my students who are really putting our name on the map on the sports field and other areas. This shows that we have good talent at the school. We would like to encourage other schools to motivate their leaners to carry on with the sports of their choice, because sport and studies go together” said Tambo.

“Lastly, I would like to wish these learners all the best in their respective careers and tell them that the school is fully behind them”, Tambo added.

Ward Two councillor, Ramie Xonxa of the ANC, congratulated the learners and said their achievements cannot be underrated. Xonxa added that their efforts should not go unnoticed as they had done well, not only for themselves, but for the school as well.