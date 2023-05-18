Athol Trollip says he could fix Makhanda in six months

By Sibabalwe Tame

Action SA has launched its second and third branches in the Sarah Baartman district at a meeting at Extension Nine Hall, Ncede, on 13 May.

Action SA members from Wards Five and 13 in Makana, along with members from Ndlambe (Port Alfred) came together to elect a chairperson and appoint the branch committee. The party was launched in August 2020 by Herman Mashaba, former DA mayor of Johannesburg, and now the president of Action SA.

Athol Trollip, also a former DA leader and now the provincial chairperson of Action SA, said his party would launch another branch in Saint Frances Bay on 13 May.

Provincial chairperson of Action SA, Athol Trollip. Photo: Sibabalwe Tame.

With Makhanda being a ‘dirty town’, Trollip said “we are going to fix South Africa, we are going to fix the Eastern Cape and also we are going to fix Makhanda”. He promised that each ward in Makana would have an ActionSA branch in place before the 2024 elections.

“If I was given the power to lead this town, in six months, you would not recognize this town,” said Trollip. He said that in 2021, they contested elections in six municipalities, receiving 150 000 votes.

Action SA supporters and members dancing at the branch launch on 13 May.

Photo: Sibabalwe Tame.

Nokubonga Wonci was elected as the chairperson of the party in Ward 13. After being selected to be the chairperson, she appointed Nomangesi Dude, Gcobani Booi and Zikhona Nyisha as voting captains.



Monwabisi Tame was elected as chairperson of Action SA in Ward Five. He then appointed Malibongwe Nkwinti, Sphokazi France, and Mthuthuzeli Matinisa as voting captains. “In 2024, we are going to have to work with other political parties,” said Trollip, adding that Action SA was still trying to decide which party is truthful and trustworthy enough to work with. “We need hard work, ethical leadership and we need to be honest,” said Trollip.

He told the assembled supporters that Action SA had Eastern Cape branches in Makhanda, Ndlambe, Bathurst, Gqeberha, East London, Komani, Sterkspruit, Matatiele, Bizana, following the launch of the party’s first branch in Engcobo.