What’s On – 18 – 25 May

POP-UPS/ FESTIVALS/ EXHIBITIONS/ REPEAT EVENTS
Wednesday, 17 May – Wednesday, 24 May
Yveslight Spelling Contest
This annual spelling contest started in 2022. This year’s spelling contest includes Grades 4 and 5 on 18 May, Grades 6 and 7 on 19 May and Grades 8 and 9 on 24 May.
@ Duna Library, Joza.
Arrival time: 12:30
Start of competition: 13:00
Contact Details: 066 4171 238 (calls) and 083 2777 596 (WhatsApp).
R30 entry fee
__
THIS WEEK
THURSDAY 18 MAY
U3A
Tim Huisamen speaks about Karel Schoeman, one of South Africa’s most prolific and celebrated historians, novelists and translators. The talk looks at his novels and themes of existence, time, space and gender.
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
10:00 – 11:00
R5 entry fee
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
13:15 for 13:30
Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322
R15 non-members | R10 members
Paul Hanmer Solopiano
Final Recital for a Postdoc Candidate
@ Beethoven Room, Rhodes University Music Department, Somerset Street
19:30
Contact: 046 603 8489
R40 entry fee
__
FRIDAY 19 MAY
Variety Show
Presented by Port Alfred School Interact Club
Various children from the school will showcase their talents and creations while promoting eco-friendly initiatives. There will be a fashion show with recycled materials and various acts, including poetry and dance.
@ Port Alfred High School Hall, Park Avenue, Port Alfred
17:45 for 18:00
Tickets purchased at the door
R15 entry fee
Sing Together
Rhodes University Chamber Choir Concert featuring Kwantu Choir and DSG/SAC chamber choir
@ St Michael and St George Cathedral, Makhanda
19:00
R20 Scholars and students | R40 adults
Live Music with Leroy
Neo Soul, Afro Jazz & Pop
Drinks Specials on selected cocktails
@ The Pothole & Donkey, 123 High Street
19:00 – 21:00
Free entry
One Love Hippie Party
Presented by Blom’s Entertainment
Banging Techno, DnB and Trance
@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street
21:00 – 01:30
For Bookings contact Richard Blom: 071 053 0661
R10 entry fee
__
SATURDAY 20 MAY
Parkrun
5km run or walk
Family-friendly
Dogs on leads are welcome
@The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue
Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/
07:45 for 08:00
Free entry
Hymns and Songs
International Library of African Music, the RU Department of Music and Musicology presents Rhodes University African Chorus’s second annual Hymns and Songs Concert.
The choir is conducted by Athenkosi Nelani in the spiritual concert of indigenous South African folk songs (izitibili), gospel songs, and hymns.
@ Rhodes University Theatre, Prince Alfred Street
14:00
Adults R50 | Students R30 | Scholars R15
Organ and Piano Duo
Professor Albert Troskie and Dr Erika Bothma will present a recital of music arranged for an organ and piano duo.
The concert is presented in collaboration with the Music Society of Makhanda
@ NG Kerk (on the corner of Hill and Market Street)
14:00
For enquiries, contact Jon on 076 813 4689
Tickets purchased at the door R50 (full) | R20 (concessions)
Mother’s Day Celebrations
A lovely celebration of Mothers and Ladies, with snacks, drinks and music
@ Backyard Braai, Joza
14:00
Bookings / Contact Details: Sphe 078 189 9211
R100 per person
Carinus Annual Art Auction – Viva La Frida
A range of excellent artworks will be auctioned in a Main Auction and a Silent Auction to raise funds for the art school
Mexican Food and complimentary drinks are included
@ Carinus Art Centre, 84 Beaufort Street
18:30
Bookings: 046 622 4543 or jcas@lantic.net
Tickets R160
Family Movie Night
Presented by This Cinema
Two movies: Disenchanted/Diary of a Wimpy Kid/Strange World (family movie) and Beast (adult movie).
@ Amazwi Museum of Literature, 25A Worcester Street.
Booking essential: David 065 171 2736 – (no tickets sold at the door)
R80 (snacks included)
__
SUNDAY 21 MAY
Farmers Market
This weekly market will sell organic (aquaponic & soil grown) vegetables and other artisanal and sustainable goods.
Weather permitting
@ LA Café (Old Provost Building), Lucas Avenue
09:00 – 14:00 (may be earlier depending on turnout)
__
TUESDAY 23 MAY
Texas Holdem Poker
The only legal game in town
@ SSS, 19b New Street
17:30 for 18:00
R50 buy-in | 1 x R50 top-up allowed
Tuesday Pool Competition
Cool prizes to be won
@ Champs Action BScott’stt’s Avenue
Registration: 18:00
Compo starts: 19:00
Competition entry fee: R20 per person
Pub Quiz
Join us for a fun evening of trivia.
@The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street
19:00
Table bookings 046 622 5002
R40/per person (Cash only)
Book Launch of the Afropolitan Flaneur in Literature by Dr Carol Leff
Dr Leff will be introduced by Professor Sam Naidu of the Department of Literary Studies in English at Rhodes University
@ Amazwi Museum of Literature, 25A Worcester Street
17:30 for 18:00
RSVP: info@amazwi.museum
__
WEDNESDAY 24 MAY
Karaoke
Sing your heart out
@SSS, 19b New Street
20:30 for 21:00
Free entry
__
THURSDAY 25 MAY
U3A
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
10:00 – 11:00
R5 entry fee
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
13:15 for 13:30
Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322
R15 non-members | R10 members
__
COMING SOON
Saturday, 27 May – Christ Church Stoep S le. Find a variety of frozen soups, wors rolls with relish, fantastic plants and books galore. @ Peppergrove Mall (outside H’of ‘n Hou d). 09:00 – 13:00.
Saturday, 27 May – Project for Preemies – Yarn a Thon. 24hr Charity Drive in awareness of premature infants. @ Albany Club, 114 High Street, 10:00 Saturday until Sunday 10 0. Donations welcome in the form of your time, supplies or money for supplies. Enquiries: Megan 083 434 0750 or Sandi 062 151 4224.
Saturday, 27 May – Wine and Food Pairing Appetit. Sampling different bottles of wine, comparing vintage and regional varieties and pairing them with ideal dishes whilst enjoying good conversation and music. Theme: Monochromes (Winter Edition) @ Albany Bowling Club, Charles Street. 14:00 – 19 00. Bookings: 063 606 8140 / 062 595 9721. R300 per person.
Saturday, 27 May – Fork & Dagger High Tea Buf et. Six servings from the buffet of sweet and savoury treats. Served with a cup of Father coffee, a pot of Steep Box tea or for an extra R30, a glass of Vondeling bub ly. R165 per person or purchase a Fork & Dagger High Tea Voucher. @ Fork & Dagger, 49 African Street, 15:00 – 17 00. Bookings essential: 046 622 3112 or 082 801 2385.
Friday, 2 June – SPCA Quiz Eveni g. All proceeds will go towards the SPCA vehicle fund and animal food account. @ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street. 18:00 for 18:30. Quiz R40 per person, Roll various options R40 each, pudding R30 each. Cash bar and Card facilities availab e. Tickets available at: SPCA Charity Shop, Hoof and Hound, Walk-ins welcome Enquiries: fundraising@spcaght.co.za.
Saturday, 3 June – The wonderful wet world of wetlands – A talk by Pippa Huchzermeyer. @ The Ploughman, Bathurst 10:00 Contact details: friendsofwatersmeeting@gmail.com Free entry.
Saturday, 3 June – NG Kerk Basaar/ Bazaar – Wonderful, fresh produce for sale. There will be a tea room, granny’s pantry, a children’s table & farm games—@ PJ Olivier School Hall, PJ, 10:00. Free entry.
Saturday, 3 June – Joza Youth Hub Open Day. More will be learnt about the youth education centre that runs a wide variety of youth educational programmes year-round. Children, families and community members are welcome to come and join us for a fun-filled morning of activities – live music, games, workshops, competitions, open mic, and more. @) Joza Youth Hub (BAB), Cnr Sani & Ncame St (opposite Joza Post Office). 10:00-13:00. Contact Details: 060 788 8061. Free entry
