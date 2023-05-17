What’s On – 18 – 25 May

A big shout out to SIZO MEDIA for these listings!

POP-UPS/ FESTIVALS/ EXHIBITIONS/ REPEAT EVENTS

Wednesday, 17 May – Wednesday, 24 May

Yveslight Spelling Contest

This annual spelling contest started in 2022. This year’s spelling contest includes Grades 4 and 5 on 18 May, Grades 6 and 7 on 19 May and Grades 8 and 9 on 24 May.

@ Duna Library, Joza.

Arrival time: 12:30

Start of competition: 13:00

Contact Details: 066 4171 238 (calls) and 083 2777 596 (WhatsApp).

R30 entry fee

__

THIS WEEK

THURSDAY 18 MAY

U3A

Tim Huisamen speaks about Karel Schoeman, one of South Africa’s most prolific and celebrated historians, novelists and translators. The talk looks at his novels and themes of existence, time, space and gender.

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

10:00 – 11:00

R5 entry fee

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322

R15 non-members | R10 members

Paul Hanmer Solopiano

Final Recital for a Postdoc Candidate

@ Beethoven Room, Rhodes University Music Department, Somerset Street

19:30

Contact: 046 603 8489

R40 entry fee

__

FRIDAY 19 MAY

Variety Show

Presented by Port Alfred School Interact Club

Various children from the school will showcase their talents and creations while promoting eco-friendly initiatives. There will be a fashion show with recycled materials and various acts, including poetry and dance.

@ Port Alfred High School Hall, Park Avenue, Port Alfred

17:45 for 18:00

Tickets purchased at the door

R15 entry fee

Sing Together

Rhodes University Chamber Choir Concert featuring Kwantu Choir and DSG/SAC chamber choir

@ St Michael and St George Cathedral, Makhanda

19:00

R20 Scholars and students | R40 adults

Live Music with Leroy

Neo Soul, Afro Jazz & Pop

Drinks Specials on selected cocktails

@ The Pothole & Donkey, 123 High Street

19:00 – 21:00

Free entry

One Love Hippie Party

Presented by Blom’s Entertainment

Banging Techno, DnB and Trance

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

21:00 – 01:30

For Bookings contact Richard Blom: 071 053 0661

R10 entry fee

__

SATURDAY 20 MAY

Parkrun

5km run or walk

Family-friendly

Dogs on leads are welcome

@The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

07:45 for 08:00

Free entry

Hymns and Songs

International Library of African Music, the RU Department of Music and Musicology presents Rhodes University African Chorus’s second annual Hymns and Songs Concert.

The choir is conducted by Athenkosi Nelani in the spiritual concert of indigenous South African folk songs (izitibili), gospel songs, and hymns.

@ Rhodes University Theatre, Prince Alfred Street

14:00

Adults R50 | Students R30 | Scholars R15

Organ and Piano Duo

Professor Albert Troskie and Dr Erika Bothma will present a recital of music arranged for an organ and piano duo.

The concert is presented in collaboration with the Music Society of Makhanda

@ NG Kerk (on the corner of Hill and Market Street)

14:00

For enquiries, contact Jon on 076 813 4689

Tickets purchased at the door R50 (full) | R20 (concessions)

Mother’s Day Celebrations

A lovely celebration of Mothers and Ladies, with snacks, drinks and music

@ Backyard Braai, Joza

14:00

Bookings / Contact Details: Sphe 078 189 9211

R100 per person

Carinus Annual Art Auction – Viva La Frida

A range of excellent artworks will be auctioned in a Main Auction and a Silent Auction to raise funds for the art school

Mexican Food and complimentary drinks are included

@ Carinus Art Centre, 84 Beaufort Street

18:30

Bookings: 046 622 4543 or jcas@lantic.net

Tickets R160

Family Movie Night

Presented by This Cinema

Two movies: Disenchanted/Diary of a Wimpy Kid/Strange World (family movie) and Beast (adult movie).

@ Amazwi Museum of Literature, 25A Worcester Street.

Booking essential: David 065 171 2736 – (no tickets sold at the door)

R80 (snacks included)

__

SUNDAY 21 MAY

Farmers Market

This weekly market will sell organic (aquaponic & soil grown) vegetables and other artisanal and sustainable goods.

Weather permitting

@ LA Café (Old Provost Building), Lucas Avenue

09:00 – 14:00 (may be earlier depending on turnout)

__

TUESDAY 23 MAY

Texas Holdem Poker

The only legal game in town

@ SSS, 19b New Street

17:30 for 18:00

R50 buy-in | 1 x R50 top-up allowed

Tuesday Pool Competition

Cool prizes to be won

@ Champs Action BScott’stt’s Avenue

Registration: 18:00

Compo starts: 19:00

Competition entry fee: R20 per person

Pub Quiz

Join us for a fun evening of trivia.

@The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street

19:00

Table bookings 046 622 5002

R40/per person (Cash only)

Book Launch of the Afropolitan Flaneur in Literature by Dr Carol Leff

Dr Leff will be introduced by Professor Sam Naidu of the Department of Literary Studies in English at Rhodes University

@ Amazwi Museum of Literature, 25A Worcester Street

17:30 for 18:00

RSVP: info@amazwi.museum

__

WEDNESDAY 24 MAY

Karaoke

Sing your heart out

@SSS, 19b New Street

20:30 for 21:00

Free entry

__

THURSDAY 25 MAY

U3A

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

10:00 – 11:00

R5 entry fee

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322

R15 non-members | R10 members

__

COMING SOON

Saturday, 27 May – Christ Church Stoep S le. Find a variety of frozen soups, wors rolls with relish, fantastic plants and books galore. @ Peppergrove Mall (outside H’of ‘n Hou d). 09:00 – 13:00.

Saturday, 27 May – Project for Preemies – Yarn a Thon. 24hr Charity Drive in awareness of premature infants. @ Albany Club, 114 High Street, 10:00 Saturday until Sunday 10 0. Donations welcome in the form of your time, supplies or money for supplies. Enquiries: Megan 083 434 0750 or Sandi 062 151 4224.

Saturday, 27 May – Wine and Food Pairing Appetit. Sampling different bottles of wine, comparing vintage and regional varieties and pairing them with ideal dishes whilst enjoying good conversation and music. Theme: Monochromes (Winter Edition) @ Albany Bowling Club, Charles Street. 14:00 – 19 00. Bookings: 063 606 8140 / 062 595 9721. R300 per person.

Saturday, 27 May – Fork & Dagger High Tea Buf et. Six servings from the buffet of sweet and savoury treats. Served with a cup of Father coffee, a pot of Steep Box tea or for an extra R30, a glass of Vondeling bub ly. R165 per person or purchase a Fork & Dagger High Tea Voucher. @ Fork & Dagger, 49 African Street, 15:00 – 17 00. Bookings essential: 046 622 3112 or 082 801 2385.

Friday, 2 June – SPCA Quiz Eveni g. All proceeds will go towards the SPCA vehicle fund and animal food account. @ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street. 18:00 for 18:30. Quiz R40 per person, Roll various options R40 each, pudding R30 each. Cash bar and Card facilities availab e. Tickets available at: SPCA Charity Shop, Hoof and Hound, Walk-ins welcome Enquiries: fundraising@spcaght.co.za.

Saturday, 3 June – The wonderful wet world of wetlands – A talk by Pippa Huchzermeyer. @ The Ploughman, Bathurst 10:00 Contact details: friendsofwatersmeeting@gmail.com Free entry.

Saturday, 3 June – NG Kerk Basaar/ Bazaar – Wonderful, fresh produce for sale. There will be a tea room, granny’s pantry, a children’s table & farm games—@ PJ Olivier School Hall, PJ, 10:00. Free entry.

Saturday, 3 June – Joza Youth Hub Open Day. More will be learnt about the youth education centre that runs a wide variety of youth educational programmes year-round. Children, families and community members are welcome to come and join us for a fun-filled morning of activities – live music, games, workshops, competitions, open mic, and more. @) Joza Youth Hub (BAB), Cnr Sani & Ncame St (opposite Joza Post Office). 10:00-13:00. Contact Details: 060 788 8061. Free entry

BEHIND-THE-SCENES

