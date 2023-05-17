Epic battle awaits rugby enthusiasts in Station Hill

By Chesley Daniels

The EPRU Competitions resume this coming weekend in all earnest, as all Club rugby fixtures were postponed last weekend due to heavy rain and water-logged fields. Clubs are eager to get back onto the playing surface, with some clubs in desperate need of wins bonus points and some, to extend their log points and those who want to improve their log points on the overall log standings in the EPRU competitions.

EPRU GRAND CHALLENGE – GROUP A

Progress vs Grahamstown Brumbies – Kariega

This will be the fixture for the weekend as the defending Champs Progress will host Brumbies from Makhanda. This awaited encounter is long overdue, and the Central Sports Ground will be packed to capacity as these two rivalries lock horns again after several years.

Progress came from a fresh 81-0 trashing over the struggling Despatch on Saturday in wet weather conditions and is keen to carry over the momentum to Saturday’s Clash against the Stallions. Brumbies are currently 4th on the overall log standings in Group A, whilst Progress is occupying the top position on 15 log points. Brumbies will also take some confidence in their last outing against Progress in 2017 in Kariega, where they beat a full-strength side in their backyard. It will be a challenging task for the travelling Makhanda side, and the home side always proved why they are so dangerous to beat at home. Brumbies will have to bring their A-Game to the party if they want to upset the Champs in their backyard, which is not an impossible task. Will the dominant and powerful Brumbies scrum and their skilful and speedy backs bring home yet another memorable win like in 2017. Prediction: Progress to win with a bonus point.

Eldrico Kivitts one of the standout players for Brumbies this season.Photo: Lurika Jacobs Coltman

Trying Stars vs Born Fighters – Alexandria

Stars are currently in second position with 15 log points with log leaders Progress, who had a better point difference. The Somerset outfit will be travelling to Ndlambe, and we all know what a dangerous team Stars is to beat at home in front of their passionate and intimidating supporters. Stars beat Despatch a fortnight ago and surely would like to keep that winning momentum, especially at home. Bonus points are vital from now on for all the Grand Challenge teams, and that’s precisely what Stars are aiming for. Born Fighters is also a decent team and won’t back down either. But the home side will just be vital for the visitors, and their attacking prowess will be their ultimate weapon if they want to achieve that all-important bonus point. Prediction: Stars to win with a bonus point.

Brandon Coetzer will again be entrusted with the kicking duties for Trying Stars. Photo: Lurika Jacobs Coltman

Missionvale vs Lily White – Missionvale, Gqeberha

The Makhanda side will travel to the Metro to take on Missionvale on a surface that was deemed unplayable against Trying Stars a couple of weeks ago. Lily White is in fifth position and Missionvale in sixth position, both having won one game from their three matches. The rough ground will indeed poise a threat for the Blues as this will be an advantageous factor for the home side. Lily White won’t let this damp their chances of going down to win at all costs, and a win will give them a much-needed confidence booster. Missionvale are a hard nut to crack at home, and need the win very badly. Predictions: Missionvale with a close win.

Ace Bill of Lily White on the attack during a friendly match at the Oval against Swallows. Photo by: Daniels Media

EPRU ADAMS CUP

Humansdorp United vs St Marks Alicedale – Humansdorp

The Alicedale side will travel to the Kouga Sub-Union to face a defiant United side that is also very difficult to beat at home. United beat Grootfontein 14-10 at home last week and is full of confidence going into this battle and is currently second on the log. St Marks is in sixth position and under pressure to move up on the record and return to winning ways. A vast mountain ahead of them, but the SEDRU side can turn the tables around. Prediction: St Marks to lose narrowly.

Cole Kirkwood on attack for SEDRU and will be the key man in the backline for St Marks in Humansdorp. Photo: Lurika Jacobs Coltman

EPRU SEDRU REGIONAL LEAGUE

Kowie United vs Swallows – Port Alfred

The fortress Station Hill Sports Ground will be the venue for the ultimate Derby between the two arch-rivals this coming weekend.

United will be looking to take sweet revenge after the Birds defeated them in their last league fixture match at the Oval in 2022, whilst the home-ground advantage will earn them the “favourites” tag. Swallows are still unbeaten and second on the overall log after two rounds and won’t dare to take the home side for granted, even knowing the host still needs to record a win in the competition.

Spectators look forward to what promised to be an epic battle, and a packed crowd is expected, come Saturday.

A physical and aggressive Derby awaits us, a battle at the breakdowns, lineouts and at the back where we will see running and entertaining rugby. Predictions: Swallows to win.

Senior player Angelo Frazer can’t wait for the Derby against Swallows. Photo: Andy Jones Photography

Rosebuds United vs Rhodes Stallions – Alicedale Sports Ground

The log leaders Stallions will travel to Alicedale with the intention of extending their lead at the top of the overall log standings and to return home to Makhanda with maximum points. Rhodes is still unbeaten in the competition, and the inform team going into this fixture as clear favourites. Rosebuds still need to register a win, and to do it in front of their home support will surely be a massive boost in the future. The Alicedale Sports Ground is not an easy turf to go and come back home with a win, and the home side will want to bank on that added advantage to boost their chances to upset and beat the log leaders. Can the Buds upset the Stallions? Predictions: Rhodes to win with a bonus point.

Scrumhalf Ethan Goliath will ran on as one of the playmakers for Rhodes in Alicedale. Photo: Andy Jones Photography

Klipfontein United vs Ndlambe Tigers – Klipfontein

Tigers will be entering the “Never Loose Stadium” knowing what threat the United side holds especially playing at home. United will be firm favourites after defeating Tigers twice in last year’s fixtures,, home and away. Tigers are currently in third position on the log, and United is in sixth position. The host is also under pressure as they lost both their fixture matches and want to redeem themselves this coming Saturday. They indeed have what it takes, but an informed Tigers side will be up for the task, especially with two solid wins behind their backs. Predictions: Narrow win for United.

Luciano Gunn in action earlier for SEDRU and this coming Saturday, will be a key factor for United. Photo: Lurika Jacobs Coltman

EP HIGH SCHOOLS LEAGUE

Graeme College vs Nico Malan – Somerset Field

After a heartbreaking last-minute defeat against St Andrews College a couple of weeks ago, the Leopards are pumped up to redeem themselves and make the school proud again. They are a solid side this season and playing fantastic rugby at home. Nico Malan is also a decent side, but it will be interesting to see how they adapt away from home. Predictions: Graeme to win.

St Andrews College vs Hudson Park – Lower Field

Although St Andrews College (SAC) lost 0-19 to Grey High School in last weekend’s fixture, they are still a difficult side to beat at home and will go into the encounter as overwhelming favourites. SAC beat Graeme in the final part of the game, a fortnight ago and wants to take that confidence and momentum going into Saturday’s battle. The East London outfit, Hudson Park, is not a bad side either and can upset most sides on any given day. College possesses all the tools to run in comfortable winners comes Saturday. Predictions: College to win.