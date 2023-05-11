Vusi cycles from Musina to Cape Town via Makhanda

By Aphiwe Ngowapi

Travelling from Musina to Cape Town in a car can be a long haul, but not for Vusi Sindane, a former corporate executive, software engineer and entrepreneur who has been cycling through the Country since 13 April 2023 for a good cause.

Mr Sindane is currently cycling 3000km from Musina (Beit Bridge) to Cape Town (Green Point Stadium) to raise funds for ten thousand pairs of school shoes for the less fortunate. He has completed 2 318.45 km of his journey. He has left Makhanda and is headed for Gqeberha with 586 pairs of school shoes collected.

Vusi in Howick in KwaZulu Natal. Photo: supplied

“The shoes will be distributed across South Africa, not just Cape Town. I just chose to cycle from Musina to Cape Town because it has always been a dream to cycle the full length of our beautiful Country,” says Sindane.

About Makhanda, Vusi says it is the centre of academic excellence, home to some of our Country’s top schools. “I was hoping that since this project has been set up to raise funds for shoeless scholars, perhaps it would be possible for the Makhanda scholars or schools themselves to donate at least one pair of shoes for every scholar wearing school shoes to the less fortunate,” he said.

Vusi has cycled through several provinces and towns. In Limpopo, he cycled through Louis Trichardt, Tzaneen, and Hoedspruit. In Mpumalanga: Hazyview, White River, Barberton, Badplaas, Mbabane, and Piet Retief. In Kwazulu Natal; Vryheid, Ladysmith, Nottingham Road, Pietermaritzburg, Scottburgh, Port Shepstone, Margate, Harding, and Kokstad. He has passed through Mount Fletcher, MaClear, Ugie, Elliot, Dordrecht, Queenstown, and Fort Beaufort in the Eastern Cape and recently left Makhanda.

Vusi with fellow cyclists around 5 am in Vryheid, on his way to Ladysmith (KZN). Photo: supplied

Headed for Gqeberha, he plans to spend two days there because Baywest Mall wants to have a drive for the campaign. He is unsure when he will get to Cape Town because of route changes, but he anticipates arriving at Green Point on 24 or 25 May 2023.

To help get a child to school in shoes this winter, you can join the movement by following this link to donate.