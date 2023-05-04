By Marion Whitehead

Despite the intermittent drizzle, the Bathurst Book Fair was buzzing with book lovers on Sunday, 30 April.

The booksellers were happy with sales, and our speakers entertained the packed audience.

Our one-day writers’ workshop Monty Roodt and I ran on Saturday was fully booked, and we will have to do another one to accommodate those who were turned away.

Bathurst Bookfair entrance. Photo: supplied

The winner of the 18-word ultra-short short story competition was Mariette of Bathurst with one of the few Afrikaans entries, titled, ‘As ek teen jou le, vou my hart jou asem toe en skrywe geluidloos lyne met my tong’.

She also scooped third place with one in English: She took the knife in her hand, spat in his face instead and he died instantly … from shock.

The second-place winner of the competition was Tanya Schenk with her short titled, I woke, then remembered you were gone. Your space on the couch is as empty as my heart.