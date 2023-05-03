What’s On 04 – 11 April

A big shout out to SIZO MEDIA for these listing!

POP UPS/ FESTIVALS/ EXHIBITIONS/

REPEAT EVENTS

Friday 5 May – Saturday 6 May

Moroccan Evening Table Too

Delicious Moroccan set 3-course meal

@16 Donkin Street

19:30 for 20:00

Booking essential: 082 671 8558/ 083 960 2366

R220 per person

Saturday 6 May

A Royal Occasion – Coronation

Live feed celebration of the King’s coronation paired with UK-style fish & chips and a lager/ a glass of Vondeling Wine

@ Fork & Dagger, 49 African Street

11:00

Contact: 082 801 2385

R150 per person

Tuesday 9 May – Thursday 11 May

Community Engagement Learning Symposium

The symposium aims to understand the significance of higher education community engagement and determine its relevance and impact for South Africa and the rest of Africa.

@ Amazwi Museum of Literature, 25A Worcester Street

08:30 – 16:00

Bookings: bit.ly/CELSymposium

Face-to-face: R2,200 for University Staff and other attendants | R1,200 for Students and Partners |

Fee includes a symposium pack, teas, lunches, refreshments and additional activities, including a Gala Dinner on Wednesday evening.

Virtual: R500 for University Staff and other attendants | R250 for Students and Community Partner Organisations

THIS WEEK

THURSDAY 04 MAY

U3A

Professor Roddy Fox will discuss his experiences in Sweden, illustrated by his superb photographs.

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

10:00 – 11:00

R5 entry

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322

R15 non-members | R10 members

African Moot Documentary Film Screening

Once-off screening of this award-winning documentary film. A nail-biting story about legal students from all over the continent coming together to compete to be the top African legal minds.

@ Amazwi Literary Museum, 25A Worcester Street

14:00 – 16:00

Book by filling in this form: https://forms.gle/UNGAdhh7oo6RAqqu5

Free Entry

FRIDAY 05 MAY

Live Music with Sivu

Slowed down Contemporary Pop and Jazz

Drinks Specials

@ The Pothole & Donkey, 123 High Street

19:00 – 21:00

Free Entry

Friday Deck Party

Presented by Blom’s Entertainment

Featuring Mr Doo and Bongeezy

A Friday night banger

@ The Rat and Parrot, New Street

22:00 – 02:00

Bookings: 071 054 0661

Free entry

SATURDAY 06 MAY

Parkrun

5km run or walk

Family-friendly

Dogs on leads are welcome.

@The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

07:45 for 08:00

Free Entry

Community Fundraiser & Fete

A day of fun for family and friends and a platform for local NPO organisations to get exposure and raise funds.

Crafts, plants, jewellery, books and treats for sale and kiddies’ corner

@ 11 Caldicott Street (Opposite Fiddlers Green and Airies Nest)

09:00 – 15:00

Bookings: Magda 083 406 9554

Free entry

Friends of Water Meeting Talk: Sounds of the Albany Thicket

Audio and visuals of local birdlife

@ Pike’s Post, Ploughman Pub, Bathurst

10:00

Free Entry

RKQC Wayase EP Album Launch

Hip hop/Dancehall/Marimba and Afropop

34 Makhanda artists to perform on stage

Including Ozzi Phoro, Azlan Makalima, and Via Kasi

@ Soccer City, Raglan Road

12:00 – 19:00

Bookings/Contact Details: WhatsApp: 082 960 0587

Free Entry.

Knocked Down But Not Out!

Business Talk and Networking by Seed Journey Publishing.

@ Amazwi Museum of Literature, 25A Worcester Street

14:00

Bookings: Capitec (Acc no. 1629974011), with Initials and Surname as Reference or pay at the door.

WhatsApp POP: 066 218 8897 / 073 577 5130

R200 per person

Organ Recital Series

Organ And Piano Duo

Performed by Prof Albert Troskie and Dr Erika Bothma

Presented in collaboration with the Music Society of Makhanda

@ NG Kerk, corner of Hill and Market Street

16:00

For enquiries contact Jon 076 813 4689

Tickets purchased at the door

R50 (full) | R20 (concessions)

Backyard Shandis

Welcoming artists of various forms to sign up for an open mic evening, find your voice or be part of the lovely audience

Backyard Shandis aims to get art lovers to bond over some good vibrations

@ 6 Fraser Street

18:00 – 22:00

Bookings: 071 431 3440

Tickets available at Olde 65

R50 entry

SUNDAY 07 MAY

Farmers Market

This weekly market will sell organic (aquaponic & soil grown) vegetables and other artisanal and sustainable goods.

Weather permitting

@ LA Café (Provost), Lucas Avenue

09:00 – 14:00 (may be earlier depending on turnout)

TUESDAY 09 MAY

Texas Holdem Poker

The only legal game in town

@ SSS, 19b New Street

17:30 for 18:00

R50 buy-in | 1 x R50 top-up allowed

Tuesday Pool Competition

Cool prizes to be won

@ Champs Action Bar, Scott’s Avenue

Registration: 18:00

Compo starts: 19:00

Competition Entry Fee: R20/per person.

Pub Quiz

Join us for a fun evening of trivia.

@The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street

19:00

Table bookings: 046 622 5002

R40/per person

WEDNESDAY 10 MAY

Karaoke

Sing your heart out

@ SSS, 19b New Street

20:30 for 21:00

Free entry

THURSDAY 11 MAY

U3A

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

10:00 – 11:00

R5 entry

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

Contact Sheila Hicks: 0834423322

R15 non-members/ R10 members

Book Launch of Afterwards by Kerry Hammerton

Kerry Hammerton will be in conversation with Marike Beyers

@ Amazwi Museum of Literature, 25A Worcester Street

17:30 for 18:00

RSVP: info@amazwi.museum or 046 622 7042

Free Entry

COMING SOON

Wednesday, 17 May – Friday, 19 May – Yveslight Spelling Contest. This is an annual spelling contest which started in 2022. This year’s spelling contest includes Grades 4 and 5. Registration is now open, closing on the 10 May. Venue TBC, 13:00. Contact Details: 066 4171 238 (calls) and 083 2777 296 (WhatsApp). R30.

Saturday, 20 May 2023 – Carinus Annual Art Auction. Viva La Frida. A range of excellent artworks will be auctioned in a Main Auction and a Silent Auction to raise funds for the art school. Mexican food and complimentary drink are included. Not to be missed. @ Carinus Art School, 84 Beaufort Street, 18:30. Bookings: 046 622 4543 or jcas@lantic.net. Tickets R160

Saturday, 20 May – Family Movie Night. Presented by ThisCenema. Two movies: Disenchanted/ Diary of a Wimpy Kid/ Strange World (family movie) and Beast (adult movie). Venue TBA. New ticket sales to be announced at the beginning of May. R80 (snacks included).

Tuesday, 23 May – Book Launch of The Afropolitan Flaneur in Literature by Dr Carol Leff. Dr Leff will be introduced by Prof Sam Naidu of the Department of Literary Studies in English at Rhodes University. @ Amazwi Museum of Literature, 25A Worcester Street, 17:30 for 18:00. RSVP: info@amazwi.museum

Saturday, 27 May – Project for Preemies – Yarn-a-Thon. 24hr Charity Drive in awareness of premature infants. @ Albany Club, 114 High Street, 10:00 Saturday until Sunday 10:00. Donations welcome in the form of your time, supplies or money for supplies. Enquiries: Megan 083 434 0750 or Sandi 062 151 4224.

Saturday, 27 May – Wine and Food Pairing Appetit. Sampling different bottles of wines, comparing vintage and regional variety and pairing it with ideal dishes whilst enjoying good conversation and music. Theme: Monochromes (Winter Edition) @ Albany Bowling Club, Charles Street. 14:00 – 19:00. Bookings: 063 606 8140 / 062 595 9721. R300 per person.

