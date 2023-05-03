What’s On 04 – 11 April

A big shout out to SIZO MEDIA for these listing!
Stay in the loop with the latest Makhanda Events Weekly by joining the WhatsApp group 🙂
POP UPS/ FESTIVALS/ EXHIBITIONS/
REPEAT EVENTS
Friday 5 May – Saturday 6 May
Moroccan Evening Table Too
Delicious Moroccan set 3-course meal
@16 Donkin Street
19:30 for 20:00
Booking essential: 082 671 8558/ 083 960 2366
R220 per person
Saturday 6 May
A Royal Occasion – Coronation
Live feed celebration of the King’s coronation paired with UK-style fish & chips and a lager/ a glass of Vondeling Wine
@ Fork & Dagger, 49 African Street
11:00
Contact: 082 801 2385
R150 per person
Tuesday 9 May – Thursday 11 May
Community Engagement Learning Symposium
The symposium aims to understand the significance of higher education community engagement and determine its relevance and impact for South Africa and the rest of Africa.
@ Amazwi Museum of Literature, 25A Worcester Street
08:30 – 16:00
Bookings: bit.ly/CELSymposium
Face-to-face: R2,200 for University Staff and other attendants | R1,200 for Students and Partners |
Fee includes a symposium pack, teas, lunches, refreshments and additional activities, including a Gala Dinner on Wednesday evening.
Virtual: R500 for University Staff and other attendants | R250 for Students and Community Partner Organisations
THIS WEEK
THURSDAY 04 MAY
U3A
Professor Roddy Fox will discuss his experiences in Sweden, illustrated by his superb photographs.
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
10:00 – 11:00
R5 entry
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
13:15 for 13:30
Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322
R15 non-members | R10 members
African Moot Documentary Film Screening
Once-off screening of this award-winning documentary film. A nail-biting story about legal students from all over the continent coming together to compete to be the top African legal minds.
@ Amazwi Literary Museum, 25A Worcester Street
14:00 – 16:00
Book by filling in this form: https://forms.gle/UNGAdhh7oo6RAqqu5
Free Entry
__
FRIDAY 05 MAY
Live Music with Sivu
Slowed down Contemporary Pop and Jazz
Drinks Specials
@ The Pothole & Donkey, 123 High Street
19:00 – 21:00
Free Entry
Friday Deck Party
Presented by Blom’s Entertainment
Featuring Mr Doo and Bongeezy
A Friday night banger
@ The Rat and Parrot, New Street
22:00 – 02:00
Bookings: 071 054 0661
Free entry
__
SATURDAY 06 MAY
Parkrun
5km run or walk
Family-friendly
Dogs on leads are welcome.
@The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue
Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/
07:45 for 08:00
Free Entry
Community Fundraiser & Fete
A day of fun for family and friends and a platform for local NPO organisations to get exposure and raise funds.
Crafts, plants, jewellery, books and treats for sale and kiddies’ corner
@ 11 Caldicott Street (Opposite Fiddlers Green and Airies Nest)
09:00 – 15:00
Bookings: Magda 083 406 9554
Free entry
Friends of Water Meeting Talk: Sounds of the Albany Thicket
Audio and visuals of local birdlife
@ Pike’s Post, Ploughman Pub, Bathurst
10:00
Free Entry
RKQC Wayase EP Album Launch
Hip hop/Dancehall/Marimba and Afropop
34 Makhanda artists to perform on stage
Including Ozzi Phoro, Azlan Makalima, and Via Kasi
@ Soccer City, Raglan Road
12:00 – 19:00
Bookings/Contact Details: WhatsApp: 082 960 0587
Free Entry.
Knocked Down But Not Out!
Business Talk and Networking by Seed Journey Publishing.
@ Amazwi Museum of Literature, 25A Worcester Street
14:00
Bookings: Capitec (Acc no. 1629974011), with Initials and Surname as Reference or pay at the door.
WhatsApp POP: 066 218 8897 / 073 577 5130
R200 per person
Organ Recital Series
Organ And Piano Duo
Performed by Prof Albert Troskie and Dr Erika Bothma
Presented in collaboration with the Music Society of Makhanda
@ NG Kerk, corner of Hill and Market Street
16:00
For enquiries contact Jon 076 813 4689
Tickets purchased at the door
R50 (full) | R20 (concessions)
Backyard Shandis
Welcoming artists of various forms to sign up for an open mic evening, find your voice or be part of the lovely audience
Backyard Shandis aims to get art lovers to bond over some good vibrations
@ 6 Fraser Street
18:00 – 22:00
Bookings: 071 431 3440
Tickets available at Olde 65
R50 entry
__
SUNDAY 07 MAY
Farmers Market
This weekly market will sell organic (aquaponic & soil grown) vegetables and other artisanal and sustainable goods.
Weather permitting
@ LA Café (Provost), Lucas Avenue
09:00 – 14:00 (may be earlier depending on turnout)
__
TUESDAY 09 MAY
Texas Holdem Poker
The only legal game in town
@ SSS, 19b New Street
17:30 for 18:00
R50 buy-in | 1 x R50 top-up allowed
Tuesday Pool Competition
Cool prizes to be won
@ Champs Action Bar, Scott’s Avenue
Registration: 18:00
Compo starts: 19:00
Competition Entry Fee: R20/per person.
Pub Quiz
Join us for a fun evening of trivia.
@The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street
19:00
Table bookings: 046 622 5002
R40/per person
__
WEDNESDAY 10 MAY
Karaoke
Sing your heart out
@ SSS, 19b New Street
20:30 for 21:00
Free entry
__
THURSDAY 11 MAY
U3A
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
10:00 – 11:00
R5 entry
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
13:15 for 13:30
Contact Sheila Hicks: 0834423322
R15 non-members/ R10 members
Book Launch of Afterwards by Kerry Hammerton
Kerry Hammerton will be in conversation with Marike Beyers
@ Amazwi Museum of Literature, 25A Worcester Street
17:30 for 18:00
RSVP: info@amazwi.museum or 046 622 7042
Free Entry
__
COMING SOON
Wednesday, 17 May – Friday, 19 May – Yveslight Spelling Contest. This is an annual spelling contest which started in 2022. This year’s spelling contest includes Grades 4 and 5. Registration is now open, closing on the 10 May. Venue TBC, 13:00. Contact Details: 066 4171 238 (calls) and 083 2777 296 (WhatsApp). R30.
Saturday, 20 May 2023 – Carinus Annual Art Auction. Viva La Frida. A range of excellent artworks will be auctioned in a Main Auction and a Silent Auction to raise funds for the art school. Mexican food and complimentary drink are included. Not to be missed. @ Carinus Art School, 84 Beaufort Street, 18:30. Bookings: 046 622 4543 or jcas@lantic.net. Tickets R160
Saturday, 20 May – Family Movie Night. Presented by ThisCenema. Two movies: Disenchanted/ Diary of a Wimpy Kid/ Strange World (family movie) and Beast (adult movie). Venue TBA. New ticket sales to be announced at the beginning of May. R80 (snacks included).
Tuesday, 23 May – Book Launch of The Afropolitan Flaneur in Literature by Dr Carol Leff. Dr Leff will be introduced by Prof Sam Naidu of the Department of Literary Studies in English at Rhodes University. @ Amazwi Museum of Literature, 25A Worcester Street, 17:30 for 18:00. RSVP: info@amazwi.museum
Saturday, 27 May – Project for Preemies – Yarn-a-Thon. 24hr Charity Drive in awareness of premature infants. @ Albany Club, 114 High Street, 10:00 Saturday until Sunday 10:00. Donations welcome in the form of your time, supplies or money for supplies. Enquiries: Megan 083 434 0750 or Sandi 062 151 4224.
Saturday, 27 May – Wine and Food Pairing Appetit. Sampling different bottles of wines, comparing vintage and regional variety and pairing it with ideal dishes whilst enjoying good conversation and music. Theme: Monochromes (Winter Edition) @ Albany Bowling Club, Charles Street. 14:00 – 19:00. Bookings: 063 606 8140 / 062 595 9721. R300 per person.
BEHIND-THE-SCENES
Anyone needing a poster made can contact SIZO MEDIA (Sipho) at 078 733 7203.
They will be able to design one for you. The turnaround time is 48 hours.