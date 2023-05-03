Makana LFA premier league update

By Chris Totobela

It was a busy long weekend for the Makana LFA premier league. On Freedom Day, 27 April, 6Sai Army edged Maru Academy by a single goal. XI Attackers beat Eagles by three goals to nil while Love and Peace thrashed struggling Black Stars by eight goals to two.

On Saturday, on-form title contenders Sophia Stars defeated Maru Academy by eleven unanswered goals. In comparison, Eagles edged Golden Brothers by two goals to one, and Makana Tigers eased past 6Sai Army by six goals to nil.

On Sunday, Young Eagles beat Young Stars by four goals to one, while Golden Eagles narrowly beat Lalibela Lions by two goals to one in a closely contested game.

On Workers’ Day, 1 May, Joza Callies and 6Sai Army played out to a goalless draw, while Sophia Young Stars thrashed Makana Tigers by four unanswered goals in an Extension 7 derby.

There will be no league action this coming weekend as Makhanda will host the Sarah Baartman district SAB league playoffs. All stream leaders will play each other on Saturday and Sunday at the Rhodes University Prospect field to decide the ultimate winner.

Jeffrey’s bay based Wits, Graaf-Reinet-based Camdeboo Academy, Patterson-based Really Chiefs, and Alicedale-based Friendly City will all battle for the district title.

On Saturday Friendly City will take on Camdeboo Academy in a lunchtime kick-off while Wits will lock horns with Really Chiefs at 15:00. The winners will represent our district in the provincial playoffs to be held in Bizana in the Alfred Nzo district.