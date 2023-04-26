The quiet one finally finds his voice – the life of Iviwe Haarmans

By Iviwe Haarmans

It is considered rare for one to describe themselves as an outlier – someone who tends to see differently from what most would see as the norm, a person who ensures that as unique as their behaviour may be, all reasoning remains as sensible as can be. That is exactly my case.

I am an optimistic 22 year old, with many goals in sight. Hailing from Thatha location, also known as Extension One, I completed high school at Mary Waters, prior to a four year nomadic experience, all for the sake of education.

As the first-born son of media personality, the late Lungiswa “Lulu” Haarmans, media had quite the influence on my upbringing. Raised by a priest, my grandfather groomed me in the many disciplined ways he knew how – traits that undoubtedly hark back to humble beginnings. As with children raised by grandparents, it dawned on me that life would require me to mature in time to fill some big shoes – eventually.

I find peace in spending my time in calm activities like writing poetry, reading fiction novels, and drawing, just to name a few. As it turns out, I have a very capable hand when cooking and baking are mentioned. I have a welcoming personality, which is odd at first glance, but as you get more acquainted with me, you get to witness someone who sees his life through an entirely different paradigm. I am currently an intern for both SIZO Media and Grocott’s Mail, navigating through the ups and downs of the journalism and media industry and understanding what it takes to cope with these fundamental stresses.

We exist to leave a mark on this world. If that truly is the case, then I believe I’d be obligated to leave the best impression I can. All I’ve been taught in my life just proves that conflict is never the solution, it just stalls the process.

(Iviwe Haarmans is a 2023 Grocott’s Mail intern, and writes regularly for the newspaper).