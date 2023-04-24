Trending
Iimbewu Youth Orchestra performing in Makhanda this coming Saturday

Youth performers for iimbewu youth orchestra. Photo: supplied
By Staff Reporter

In an exciting new initiative, music projects and academies around the Eastern Cape are coming together to hold a joint orchestral concert on 29 April, 16h00, at the Guy Butler Theatre, Makhanda.

The ensemble will be presenting an inspiring concert, showcasing Eastern Cape heritage through a modern and multicultural lens as the audience is taken on a musical experience of a day in the Amathole mountains. Conductor is Gareth Walwyn, a music director.

Concert Details:
Date:                29 April                       
Time:                16h00
Venue:             Guy Butler Theatre, Monument
Tickets:             Book online at:  www.webtickets.co.za also available at Pick n Pay
Price:                R50 (Full price), R30 (Concession), 10% discount on groups of 10

Guest Artist, Siya Makuzeni. Photo: supplied
Guest artist Zanethemba Mdyogolo. Photo supplied
