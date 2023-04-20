Teenage intern journalist has big dreams for the future

By Sisipho Pinyana

I am Sisipho Pinyana, an 18 year old woman, born in Port Elizabeth, now known as Gqeberha. In 2011, I started school at Redhouse Primary School and then went to Morningside High School where I obtained my Matric certificate in 2022.

I come from a family of four children where I am the only daughter amongst three boys. I am the third child of the four. Growing up being surrounded by boys has helped me in many ways. They taught me to be strong and always strive for what I believe in, and to never feel neglected by anything nor anyone.

Ever since I joined Grocott’s Mail, I have learned computer programmes and photography, which I am still learning. I believe I will excel if I continue doing my best and listen to what I am being instructed to do. I am learning to communicate with people through journalism, to understanding others’ voices and opinions, and to be a voice for the voiceless.

This experience is an opportunity to explore possible career options, and increase my self-understanding, maturity and independence. It gives me increased motivation to continue to undertake further training.

My motto that keeps me going everyday is “if you cannot fly, then run; if you cannot run, then walk; if you cannot walk, then crawl but whatever you are doing, never stop going forward”.

(Sisipho Pinyana is a 2023 Grocott’s Mail intern, and writes regularly for the newspaper).