Register as a homestay host for National Arts Festival (NAF)

By Staff Reporter



The Sarah Baartman District Office for Sports, Arts, & Culture (DSRAC) has invited homestay operators to register on its homestay database to provide accommodation during the 2023 National Arts Festival.

“Homestays are increasingly becoming the preferred accommodation by some visitors as a way of both learning about the destination and of offering individualised and affordable experiences,” says Makana Tourism.



To qualify, the hosts must be law-abiding, own their own home, may not be government employees, must have basic people skills, and must be able to supply one or more rooms with a bed and storage space for the guest’s clothes and belongings.

The home must have electricity, heating, and water, be well-lit and the bedroom must be safe and secure. The guest must have access to the kitchen, bathroom and the host must provide towels, sheets, blankets, and eating and cooking utensils.

All homes will be inspected before being verified. “Successful applicants will be required to attend a hospitality training course for capacity and quality assurance purposes to ensure that the homestay operators can continue to be productive even beyond the National Arts Festival” says Makana Tourism.

Hosts may fill out an application form available from Makana Tourism on High Street, or from the DSRAC, before 2 May. For more information, please contact Lungiswa Guzana at Lungiswa.Guzana@ecsrac.gov.za or 046 492 0089 or Prudence Mini at info@grahamstown.co.za or 046 622 3241.

