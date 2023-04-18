Bathurst Book Fair Writers’ Workshop boosts local talent

By Marion Whitehead

The Eastern Cape has a proud tradition of producing some of the country’s best writers. The Bathurst Book Fair aims to nurture and encourage new talent with the exciting addition of a one-day writers’

workshop on Saturday 29 April, the day before the actual fair begins.

“Clear, creative writing is the first step to getting published in today’s communication-based society. Our workshop will take writers and would-be authors through the necessary steps to start crafting a novel, a non-fiction book, or the biography they’ve been meaning to write. We’ll also give them tips on how to get it published,” says Professor Monty Roodt, who will run the workshop together with

author Marion Whitehead.

As an emeritus professor of Sociology at Rhodes University, Roodt is the author of many published academic articles, as well as two crime novels, Dead Man’s Land and The Shining Path. Whitehead is a well-known travel and conservation photojournalist, author of two travel guides, and co-author of Burchell’s African Odyssey: Revealing the Return Journey 1812-1815.

The one-day workshop will cover the step-by-step writing process, including planning and structuring your book, crafting rich language, developing strong characters — and hacks to get past writer’s block.

Tips for getting your fiction or non-fiction work published will also be shared.

Proceeds of the workshop go towards funding the book fair. The fee of R450 includes morning tea and a finger lunch.

When: April 29, 2023

Time: 9.00 am — 3.30 pm

Where: St John’s Lodge, Donkin Terrace, Bathurst

To register: Contact Monty Roodt at montyjjroodt@gmail.com or on WhatsApp 0832326646



