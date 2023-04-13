Under-19 Easter weekend soccer tournament a big success!

By Chris Totobela

Almost all Makhanda sports teams usually leave town during the Easter weekend as the town always feels like a ghost town for sports lovers, with nothing happening.

The Joza Community Police Forum (CPF) and Kagisano tried to change this situation when they hosted a five-team under-19 tournament over the Easter Weekend at Ntsika Secondary School in Extension Seven.

Leicester City, Rising Stars, Sophia Stars, the Makana-Rhini United (Maru) Football Club, and Jacaranda Aces all took part in this event. The tournament aimed to encourage the fight against crime and to use soccer to create awareness of the importance of fitness and healthy lifestyles for young people.

Rising Stars were crowned as the champions after defeating Sophia Stars on penalties in the final, after a goalless draw in regulation time. Elvis Bill was pleased with his boys’ achievement and said it was a result of their hard work at training. The Joza CPF chairperson, Ms Makhasi thanked all the participants and promised to make the tournament bigger and better next year.