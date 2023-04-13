The young and charismatic student with an eye for the red carpet

By Buhle Andisiwe Made

My name is Buhle Andisiwe Made, and I am a young, charismatic girl from the neighbouring city of Gqeberha. I hold a Bachelor of Arts degree in English, Language, and Communication Studies. Growing up on the best street of New Brighton – Dora Street – my favourite things to do were watching television and hanging out with my grandparents.

Whilst in primary school, I became obsessed with American awards ceremonies and red carpets, so much so that I used to stay up at awkward hours of the night through to the morning, just so that I could see what and who the celebrities were wearing – not forgetting their red-carpet interviews. E! Entertainment on channel 124 is, to this day, my favourite channel on DSTV.

The E! Entertainment news reporters really sparked something in me. It brought me joy to grow up watching Ken Barker research the latest scoop for Giuliana Rancic, Jason Kennedy, and Cat Sandler. I take pleasure in indulging in celebrity culture and news, and in the world of entertainment.

Fast forward to today – I am now a student journalist, making my way through Makhanda, one story and review at a time. Young Buhle is screaming in awe of where I am today. Since joining Grocott’s Mail, I have learned that Barker’s job of research is the most important one. Clarity, conciseness, and character are important when delivering news to the public and online.

Being at Grocott’s Mail has improved my time management skills and the amount of effort I make when it comes to submitting my articles. Regarding my writing skills – I have learned a few things when it comes to journalism, as opposed to creative writing or essay writing. The course has also allowed me to take a step away from my own perceived notions of different communities and allowed me to engage with people on a different level. Journalism can be emotional and daunting, but it is these experiences that build us. And I am glad I get to share stories with the public of Makhanda and the online sphere.

My goal is to become better at interpreting others’ experiences, and to excel someday in my journalistic career, showcasing my talents across different platforms.

(Buhle Andisiwe Made is a 2023 Grocott’s Mail student journalist, studying for a postgraduate Diploma in Journalism and Media Studies).