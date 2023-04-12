Hard-working Malikhanye Mankayi aims to take residents’ concerns to the powerful

By Malikhanye Mankayi

I was born in Joza, Makhanda. I grew up here and attended Ntsika Secondary School. That is where I obtained my matric certificate. How did I get to Grocott’s Mail? Well, I was selected by Nwabisa Nkani of the Assumption Development Centre (ADC) to be part of journalism training. My role as a journalist in Makhanda is to collect news, check up on all the different Makhanda issues, and make sure that everyone in Makhanda knows what is happening around the town.

My biggest role is to make the citizens of Makhanda aware of everything so that they take informed decisions. How can I help the community of Makhanda in my role as a Grocott’s Mail journalist? I can take questions from community members to the relevant people, and I can make sure that those who need to be accountable for some matters also take responsibility.

I hope to come out of my internship with quality journalism and writing skills. I want to also leave an input that is worthy so that Grocott’s Mail readers remember me as a person that was dedicated to his work.

My talents are that I am orally gifted at speaking on public platforms. I am good at photography and am hoping to do photography as a part-time career. I am currently busy with university applications. I intend to give all the strength and effort I have to my studies.

In the training sessions with Nwabisa Nkani, I have learned so much. She is so passionate about her work as our facilitator. I would say out loud with confidence that she gave me a proper foundation in journalism. I have learned that in journalism, one always encounters so many different things. Day by day, there is so much room for the mind to grow.

(Malikhanye Mankayi is a 2023 Grocott’s Mail ADC intern, and writes regularly for Grocott’s Mail).