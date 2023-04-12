Postgraduate media course helped me beat procrastination, says Grocott’s student journalist

by Thapelo Matlala

I am a 22-year-old student, born and bred in the dusty streets of Makaepea Village in Limpopo province. I appreciate that education is the bridge to my academic journey because I would not have landed at this reputable institution without it.

I also would not have had the opportunity to transform my imagination into reality. Coming from my primary school as a top learner, I transitioned to high school as an average student, then subsequently managed to set the bar high in my undergraduate studies. I was able to conquer my impostor syndrome after being accepted for the postgraduate Diploma in Journalism and Media Studies at Rhodes University.



Postgraduate diplomas are often overlooked but I want to stand here firmly and confidently state that this is the best course and I don’t regret getting myself into it. Being a student journalist at Grocott’s Mail came with plenty of lessons that I am sure I would not have learned elsewhere.



Firstly, it helped me beat one of my weaknesses – procrastination. As student journalists, we deal with real-life stories where we need to respect time. I cannot be in a position where I’ll say “I will do this tomorrow”. The deadline is a price tag. That lesson helped me overcome unfavorable circumstances in my life.

Secondly, the power of consent in relation to being able to cooperate and work collaboratively with other students channeled my work ethic. Having to exercise good manners and reinforcing what we’ve been taught in class and implementing it in our lives, was another good lesson.



Finally, the power of engaging, being emotionally invested, and being connected to the work permitted me to smoothly juggle my interviews. I am prepared to accumulate and acquire other social skills and the journalistic code that will make me the beast that I am and allow me to grab life by the horns.

(Thapelo Matlala is a 2023 Grocott’s Mail student journalist, studying a postgraduate Diploma in Journalism and Media Studies).