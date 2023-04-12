Fascination with society leads Law student to Journalism

By Ruvesen Naidoo

My name is Ruvesen Naidoo and I am 20 years old. I grew up in Johannesburg and moved to Makhanda in 2020 to pursue my undergraduate studies, in what I then thought would be a suitable field for me: Law.

Fast-forward three years, and I have successfully completed my Bachelor of Arts degree, with majors in Legal Theory and Economics. In my undergrad years, I studied Sociology, Chinese Studies and Politics alongside Economics and Legal Theory. As I lost my passion for Law, Journalism became more complementary to my improved understanding of societal dynamics. I became encouraged to take up a post-graduate diploma in Journalism and Media Studies.

Moving into this field has not been without its challenges, given my academic background. It also contradicts what I had previously set out to accomplish. However, the career shift has come with changes that are necessary and refreshing in every way possible.

My interest in journalism extends further than my role as a student journalist for Grocott’s Mail. It combines my fascination with society with my curiosity about the role of media in everyone’s lives, and the overall impact of the media on the livelihoods of the world at large.

In the short space of time that I’ve spent with journalists and editors at Grocott’s Mail, I have regained the significance of critical thinking, communication, and naturally an enjoyment in what I do. Having

worked with marketing agencies and social media teams previously, I have experience that assists me in understanding what issues affect people, and how they want to see these issues on platforms such as Grocott’s.

I strongly believe that my journey in journalism has exciting opportunities in store. I am positive that this role as a student journalist will not be short of any structured criticism, learning curves and

effective teamwork, because that is what Grocott’s is – we are a team.

(Ruvesen Naidoo is a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism and Media Studies student at Rhodes University, and writes regularly for Grocott’s Mail).