Cannon scores hat-trick in bonus point win for Trying Stars in Alexandria

By Chesley Daniels



The opening round of the Eastern Province Rugby Union (EPRU) Grand Challenge Competition saw

the hosts Trying Stars registered a hard-fought 26-8 bonus-point win over visitors Windvogel United

in their Group A encounter played at Wentzel Park Sports Ground on 8 April.



The home side enjoyed a smooth 12-3 lead at the break. Stars scored four tries on their way to a bonus point win in front of their large crowd on their fortress ground in Alexandria. A large crowd came storming in their numbers as the rugby season officially kick off on a beautiful sunny day for rugby.



Both teams got off in first gear and came hard at each other. Although Stars enjoyed home-ground advantage and is normally very dangerous at home, the Windvogel side didn’t back down either and was in the hosts’ faces from the outset. The first half saw the host making many enforced errors as

a result of over-eagerness on the attack. Stars took the upper hand in the scrums and gained much-needed momentum that gave their dangerous and light-footed backs quality ball possession.



The home side started to find their feet and played their favourite game, by running the ball out wide

and making it quick. This resulted in them scoring two tries, to take a commanding 12-3 lead at

halftime.

A good sized crowd gathered to watch Trying Stars play Windvogel United at rugby. Photo: Trying Stars social media.

SECOND HALF

The Stars lost focus in the second half and poor decisions at crucial moments of the game, resulted in their momentum taking a dip. Windvogel, marching on, came back strongly in their search to score their first try. Stars’ ill-discipline cost them and received three yellow cards in the second half.

The Centre and Vice-Captain of Stars led from the front at the back and completed his hat trick of tries in the second half that saw his side reached that all-important fourth bonus point try. Whilst playing with 13-men, the visitors took full advantage and scored a try in the process, but it was all too little too late as Stars ran in 26-8 winners in the end, with a bonus point win that is very important and vital in this competition for any team who wants to end on top.



Stars’ Coach Sheldrid Cannon welcomed the bonus point win but was not entirely happy with his team’s overall performance. “I am obviously very happy with the result and bonus point, but not happy at all with the performance. We scored four tries but should have scored a couple more. Over-eagerness and poor decision-making cost us. I’m happy with our scrums but lineouts can improve” he said.

“Our defence was also good. In defence, Jacques Maarman (the captain), was very inspirational. Our attack was led very well by our vice-captain, Flinn Cannon who in the process helped him to three tries. Another concern is the three yellow cards we received. These cost us momentum which is totally unacceptable on this level”, Cannon added.





The Grocott’s Mail Sport/Daniels MEDIA Man of the Match was undoubtedly Stars’ vice-captain and

centre, Flinn Cannon. Cannon once again proved why he is so highly rated. His storming and

bulldozing carriers on attack were just too much for the opponents. He also scored a hat-trick of tries, was brilliant on defence and was a real force at the breakdowns as well.

