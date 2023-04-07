Makhanda boxing icon Bulelani Ndwayana laid to rest

By Chris Totobela

Sports lovers from all over the Eastern Cape braved the scorching sun on 6 April and came out in large numbers to bid farewell to Bulelani “Stekelina” Ndwayana at the Joza Indoor Sports Centre.

Ndwayana died a week earlier after an illness. All sporting codes were represented in this emotional but great send-off of one of Makhanda’s greatest sports athlete. Professional female referee, Siya Vabaza Booi sent her deepest condolences to the Ndwayana family on behalf of Boxing South Africa (BSA) and told the mourners that BSA acknowledged the role played by Ndwayana in boxing across the entire country.

Bulelani Ndwayana was laid to rest at the Joza Indoor Sports Centre on 6 April, 2023. Photo: Chris Totobela.

Amongst the dignitaries at the funeral were Port Alfred-based former professional boxers and stable mates Mzwandile Sokuyeka, Juluka Mafele, and Madoda Qonono. Gqeberha-based Lance Olifant and promoter David Fasi were there too, along with Sithembiso Kiti.

Eastern Cape amateur boxing president, Mazizandile Vumazonke, made an appeal to the business community of Makhanda to support the sport of boxing and help in every way they can. Fasi promised to bring at least one professional boxing tournament to Makhanda in honour of Ndwayana.

Joza Callies president, Likhaya Ngandi, addressing the mourners at Ndwayana’s funeral. Photo: Chris Totobela.

Joza Callies president Likhaya Ngandi told the mourners that Ndwayana had played a very important role in the soccer club as he also served as an official in the then Grahamstown Soccer Association (GRASA), where he made a huge difference in the local football scene.

Former trainer and promoter Ramie Xonxa told the masses at the funeral Ndwayana had to overcome many hardships in order to be counted among the top-ranked boxers in the country. He also pleaded with the boxing family to be united and help set up strong management for Ndwayana’s son, boxing great Mziwoxolo Ndwanaya. He urged Mziwoxolo Ndwayana to keep up his father’s legacy and to be a good role model to the youth.

Speaking to Grocott’s Mail after the funeral, Thembisa Qinela, the Makabo president who is also a member of Sababo and the deputy president of the Eastern Cape Sports Council, vowed to work her socks off to make sure that not only Masibambane Boxing Club but boxing as a whole does not die in Makhanda.

This was the perfect send-off for the man who dedicated his entire life to developing young talent in Makhanda while producing national and international athletes and champions.