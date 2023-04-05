Makhanda’s boxing legend, Bulelani ‘Stekelina’ Ndwayana, mourned

By Fahdia Msaka and Slovo Dyira

The family, friends, colleagues, teammates, and students of Makhanda boxing icon, Bulelani ‘Stekelina’ Ndwayana, came out in numbers to his memorial service at the Noluthando Hall in Joza on 4 April. Ndwayana’s students from the Masibambane Boxing Club honoured him by attending the service in their boxing attire, and they demonstrated their skills by shadowboxing at the service.

Their demonstration created a sense of comradeship and unity in the hall, with the audience cheering with pride over their shared understanding of the importance of the sport to Ndwayana.

Masibambane boxing members display the skills their former couch left them with. Photo: Malikhanye Mankayi.

The emotional service saw Ndwayana’s boxing students weeping throughout. It lasted two hours but felt much shorter as mourners passionately relived the moments they had spent with Ndwayana. The afternoon was spent honoring his life, preserving his hard work and achievements by praying, and speaking about the impact Ndwayana had on their lives and on the community.

ANC ward councillor Ramie Xonxa, who trained and promoted Ndwayana early on in his professional boxing career, emphasised how important it was that Ndwayana’s son, boxing champion Mziwoxolo Ndwayana should continue the legacy of his father.

“Men who still wear the boxing uniform as he was dressed in are rare, but when you speak about a sportsmanlike Bulelani, you cannot wear a suit – you need to honor him by wearing a uniform” said Xonxa.

Luyanda Dibela, the head coach of the Mfuzo Boxing Camp, met Ndwayana ten years ago. He described him as a leader who dreamed of producing a national boxing champion from Makhanda.

Bulelani Ndwayanya’s family and friends prayed for hours to honour him. Photo: Malikhanye Mankayi.

Sinekhya Tyanase, an active member of the Makhanda Boxing Organization (MAKABO), became emotional while speaking to Groccott’s Mail journalists. He described Ndwayana as a caring coach who loved children.

“He would rather cancel a match than put one of his players at risk”, Tyanase said. Ndwayana went the extra mile inside and outside the boxing ring. He taught his students discipline, integrity, and hard work, and he loved what he did, Tyanase added.

According to Tyanase, Ndwayana’s last words to his son, Mziwoxolo, were that the boxing club must always be looked after.