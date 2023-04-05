Fundraiser for Makhanda child’s surgery

By Staff Reporter

Makhanda resident Magda Pieterse continues to fundraise for her son Fernando’s operation, emphasising that every cent counts.

Pieterse needs to pay R38 000 for an operation for Fernando, who has undescended testes. Without medical aid, she has turned to Back a Buddy and has raised R14 000 so far.

“Thank you to each and everyone who contributed. With your help, I am confident the remaining R24 000 will be raised before June 2023,” said Pieterse.



Fernando had surgery when he was five years old but was unsuccessful. “At the moment, he is at a higher risk of getting cancer, his hormones are not functioning and developing correctly, and he risks infertility,” said Pieterse.

“Thank you for your help. I am terrified now, but I know with God, all things are possible”, she added.

To contribute to the fundraiser, please get in touch with Magda on 073 446 7648, or visit her Back a Buddy fundraising page here:

https://www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/fernando-pieterse-5507414240517556418