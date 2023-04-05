Create spaces for boys and men to be vulnerable – clinical psychologist

by Staff Reporter

This year’s annual Uyinene Mrwetyana lecture at Kingswood College in Makhanda has called on society to ensure that young boys do not grow up to be violent men.

Mrwetyana was a pupil at Kingswood until 2018. She matriculated and moved to Cape Town to study at the University of Cape Town, and was tragically murdered in 2019.

The lecture was delivered at Kingswood on 3 April by clinical psychologist Anele Siswana. He said he wished he had been raised to practice self-love, gentleness, kindness, compassion, and empathy. Siswana added that young men and boys need to be educated that “being a man” is not related to using physical strength or male gender privilege to be dominant.

Clinical psychologist Anele Siswana said at the 2023 annual Uyinene Mrwetyana memorial lecture that it is vital that safe spaces be created where men and boys can be vulnerable, because this will help eradicate gender-based violence. Photo: Supplied.

Educators, pupils, and the wider community must rethink the way in which boys are taught to ‘be boys’, and must away from outdated and harmful practices towards creating spaces where it is okay for a boy or young man to be vulnerable, he said.

It it is vitally important that society creates “additional and particularly progressive models of masculinity”, Siswana said.

“We need a holistic and systemic framework of liberating masculinities. For us to fight against gender-based violence we need to work with the psyche of men. We need restoration, and rehabilitation of the mind” he added.



The Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation, set up after Uyinene’s death by her mother Nomangwane Mrwetyana, who has recently retired as Rhodes University’s Director of Student Affairs, will spend 2023 focussing on how to involve young men in the struggle against gender-based violence (GBV).



