LETTER: Unprecedented pothole experience for a new resident

Good day,

My wife and I have recently moved to a farm near Makhanda, and we are staying with an elderly lady who moved here around 2016. I don’t think I’ve EVER had to drive around a town with so many such-bad potholes, and this lady says these same potholes have been around at least since 2016, and of course, only getting worse!

Does Makhanda actually HAVE something like a ‘roads department’ or some kind of department that is responsible for fixing the roads? It certainly doesn’t look like it!

Could we please have a conversation about road maintenance & potholes? Surely it doesn’t cost a million dollars to fix a pothole! I don’t drive a strapping great 4×4, and one of these days, I fear that I may make a car-destroying mistake with one of these wretched holes in the ground… come to think of it, would the Establishment allow ME to pull up next to one and fill it in, without arresting me for ‘interfering with the integrity of public infrastructure’ or some-such creative charge?

Thank you kindly!

Yours Sincerely,

Ian McMillan