Jim Cambray recorded a total rainfall for March 2023 was 57.2mm. This is below the town’s long-term averageĀ of 69.2mm, and below the median of 70mm. The highest recorded for the month of March was a lovely 180.5mm in March 2000. The lowest was 21.3mm in March 2009.

Paul Maylam recorded 3.2 mm in the last week of March in Cathcart St. He is hoping for one or two more downpours as we enter the dry season.