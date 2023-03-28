Beading through the generations

By Mihlali Mpendu

If you are a student or staff member from Rhodes University, a resident of Phumlani (Extension Two), or a local resident of Makhanda you would have probably heard of mam’Vuyiswa Anthony.

Anthony has practiced the art of beadwork for over three decades. She is one of the very few bead workers left in Makhanda who are constant at presenting her art to the masses.

Mam’uAnthony started threading her craft of beadwork in 1991 when she became her mother’s assistant. She was later handed the needle to continue threading in the family tradition. Since then she has not turned back and has sold her crafts across the Eastern Cape province.

Some of Vuyiswa Anthony’s beadwork. Photo by Mihlali Mpendu.

Her passion for beadwork has propelled her to many places such as Gqeberha, Port Alfred, Kenton-On-Sea as well as Qabimbola (Hogsback), where she sold beadwork at a festival for five days, even though she had no proper accommodation.

“Besixinene emotweni silala pha nentsimbi zethu” (We were all cramped together and had to sleep in the car with our beads), she said.

She crafts key rings, earrings, bracelets, and traditional headpieces as well as custom necklaces. You can buy Anthony’s beadwork directly from her, and you will find her under the Arch in Makhanda.