Local soccer teams avoid SAB Regional League relegation!

by Chris Totobela

On 25 March, City Pirates was supposed to host Bathurst City in their SAB Regional League encounter at Fiddler’s Green in Makhanda. But Bathurst City’s no-show worked in Pirates’ favour as they were awarded a precious three points that pushed them further up the log.

Pirates, who have been relegation candidates for the better part of the season languishing at the basement of a nine-team stream, made a huge jump to fifth position on the log just two points behind local neighbours, Jacaranda Aces.

Makana-Rhini United (MARU) finished second on the log with the same number of points as Alicedale-based Friendly City who won this stream with a better goal difference. It has been a very good showing for our local sides in the SAB regional league, and for the first time in many years, no local side will be relegated this season. This means that Makhanda will have a total of four teams next season in a nine-team stream which will reduce the number of travelling for the local sides. This is the perfect opportunity for our local sides to go back to the drawing board and start preparing for the new season now, instead of waiting until a few days before the new season kicks off.

There were a couple of interesting clashes in the Makana LFA Premier League on 25 and 26 March. 6Sai Army beat Golden Brothers by three goals to two, while New Seekers edged out Love and Peace by three goals to two. Giant killers Tigers FC narrowly beat Joza Callies by three goals to two, while on form Sophia Stars thrashed Golden Brothers by nine goals to one. Maru Academy and Young Eagles played out to a three-all draw while Makhanda’s powerhouse, XI Attackers edged 6Sai Army out by three goals to two in a thrilling encounter.