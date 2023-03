Rainfall recorded at Park Road by Jim Cambray for the week of 9-15 March 2023 was 13.8mm, with 13mm of that falling on the night of 15 March. A steady drizzle continued throughout the day and on the evening of 16 March. Temperatures for the week ranged from 16.5 to 32C.

Paul Maylam recorded 16.3mm in Cathcart Street this week – with 16mm coming on the night of 15 March.