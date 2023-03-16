Social movements ask: “Can we still trust prosecutors?”

By ‘Odidi Matai-Sigudla

On 16 March, the Unemployed People’s Movement (UPM) and the Isikhalo Womxn’s Movement against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) came together at the Makhanda magistrate’s court to support a young woman who was raped 11 months ago, but has yet to see the alleged rapist go to trial.

“In the old days, we used to be more in tune with our communities. If we heard a cry, it became my problem, it became our problem. Your pain became ours”, said UPM chairperson Mahlubandi Hlubi “Rhadi” Kuhlane, explaining why the UPM came out to support the victim.

Tension filled the air when the accused, Olwethu Ndingani, who has been remanded in custody, was led up the stairs to take the stand.

The prosecutor asked for yet another postponement of the trial to 8 June, saying the court needed to wait for “DNA results to be sent back, as these are very much crucial to the case”. A quiet mix of fury and exasperation filled the victim’s supporters.

“They are not taking this case seriously. It’s been almost 11 months already; the accused is neither denying the rape, and nor is he asking for bail. We believe the case is being compromised by the defence lawyer speaking with the detective. If the DNA results come back negative, does that mean there’s no case? It’s concerning”, said the victim’s brother.

Isikhalo and UPM activist Babalwa Budaza added, “as they drag this case out, the victim becomes drained mentally. She is a student. How is she supposed to cope with her studies, especially with the trial now moved to June?”

“I feel sorry for the people who come from afar to study here in Makhanda. ‘Amapara’ (criminals) clean themselves up here and blend into social settings where they offer to take young girls home. And then they do as they please,” warned Budaza.

Anelisa Bentele, the co-director of Isikhalo, said the case should have been finalised a long time ago, and it was unfair to postpone the matter until June, when the victim would be writing exams.

“The case has been affecting her. We are not happy. We feel like we’re wasting our time. They had given us a trial date, but the DNA test results were not ready. Now we are being fooled to come again in June. It’s a dragged-out process,” said Bentele.

Not discouraged, she added that the social movements will continue to mobilise more people in support of the victim who remains without peace because of the length of time the case has taken.