Cuylerville take double in Golden Season

By Updated:No Comments6 Mins Read
Noleen Capton from Kowie Toyota handing over the Kowie Toyota Pineapple Trophy (right) to Brandon Handley of Cuylerville. Photo: Chesley Daniels

By Chesley Daniels

Cuylerville Cricket Club are living a dream 2022/2023 cricket season and was recently crowned both the Grahamstown Cricket Board (GCB) 1st League Champs and the Kowie Toyota Pineapple Tournament. On top of it, Cuylerville 2nds were also crowned the Kowie Toyota Pineapple 2nd Division Champs.

GCB LEAGUE

CUYLERVILLE 1ST XI VS SOUTHWELL – 25 FEBRUARY 2023

It was down to the wire and the last round of games to determine the ultimate winner for GCB 1st League, and oh boy, what a humdinger contest it was. Shaw Park was the venue for this finale as the home side Cuylerville went into the game as favourites playing in front of their home support and who knows the conditions well. Southwell didn’t back down either and came full force in search of beating the favourites on home soil and lifting the prestigious Cup.

Southwell batted first and was restricted to 192, all out on a usually good batting wicket. The home side’s bowlers are in sublime form this season and are amongst the leading wicket-takers, putting the visitors’ batsmen under pressure early on. Southwell came to terms with the conditions and regrouped, with Josh Van Rensburg playing a fantastic patient knock of 77 with some good support from David Wells with a solid 37. GCB 1st Leading wicket taker Franky Norval was at it again and proved why he is the top bowler and ripped through the visitor’s batsmen with excellent bowling figures of 5/37, while Jurie Norval complimented him well with a fine spell of 3/33.

Cuyerville went in to bat in the second innings with the belief and confidence they could reach the target and be crowned the 2023 Champs. It wasn’t easy, though, as Southwell launched a phenomenal comeback and almost upset the home side. Cuylerville batsmen showed resistance and character with the likes of experienced players Steven Gornall, 61 and captain Brandon Handley, 44, who proved their class and got their side over the line in a closely contested finish in the end. Murray Hobson, 3/21, and Jesse Van Rensburg, 2/46, stood out for Southwell in the bowling department.

Cuylerville reached 194/7 and won by three wickets.

KOWIE TOYOTA PINEAPPLE TOURNAMENT – CUYLERVILLE VS SOUTHWELL (FINAL) – 11 March 2023

Once again, these two battled it out for the Annual event at the Port Alfred Country Club to see who would lift the historical Cup. Southwell won the toss and sent Cuylerville into bat in overcast weather conditions that suited the swing bowlers. After a shaky start, Cuylerville got momentum in their batting and posted a decent 188/7 in their allotted 50 overs on a historically low-scoring wicket. Richard Beyleveld, 52 and Juri Norval, 48 were the top batsmen and shared a fantastic 75-run partnership.

In their run chase, Southwell knew it was not easy, and an uphill battle awaited them, especially with the tricky and slow wicket. Southwell found themselves at a stage on 91/2 (31 overs) with Josh Van Rensburg, who kept them in the hunt with a patient 45. However, wickets tumbled regularly as Cuylerville bowlers once again came to the party when it mattered the most. Frankie Norval ended his dream season with an impressive bowling spell of 3/31, while excellent support came from Beyleveld with 2/39. Southwell fell short with 165 all out in the end, handing Cuylerville a 23-run win and crowned as the Champs.

After the match, Beyleveld expressed his delight in his side’s win in the final. “We are delighted, as we initially thought that 150 scores would be a good total as one of the players said, if we get to 180, we can defend it comfortably. We were very confident because we have a good quality bowling attack, “said Beyleveld.

*Cuylerville 2nd won the 2nd Division Section against Port Alfred while Sidbury 1st won the Plate Final against Rhodes

GCB 1st League   Log 

As  26th   February   2023 

1.Cuylerville   67  (14)
2. Southwell   61  (14)
3. Salem   52  (14) 
4. Willows   47  (14)
5. Sidbury   46  (14) 
6. Rhodes   25  (14)
7. Makana   Sona   22   (14) 
8. Station  Hill   16   (14)

GCB 2nd League 

As of 26th February 2023 – All played ten matches 

1. Southwell    48
2. Port  Alfred   47
3. Swallows   40 
4. Manley   Flats   39
5. Salem   35 
6. Kenton   28 
7. Cuylerville   26 
8. Sidbury   26 
9. Tiger Titans   21 
10. Rainbows   14 
11. PAHS   6

GCB  1st  League 

Leading run-scorers 
As at 26th February 2023 
1. B  Upman   Sidbury  498
2. B Handley   Cuylerville   417
3. C  Muir   Cuylerville  414
4. N  Wilmot   Salem  379 
5. A  Wright   Rhodes   347 
6. Josh  van  Rensburg   Southwell   330 
7. B  Brotherton   Salem   311
8. S  Biggs   Sidbury   309 
9. R  Fritz   Willows   308
10. K van  Niekerk  Southwell   266
11. A  Accom   Willows  263
12. J  Stirk   Southwell  260
13. S  Gornall   Cuylerville  248
14. Dylan  Kruger  Southwell  248
15. F Jacobs   Station  Hill   220
16. M  Dingana   Makana  Sona  203 
17. C  Roberts Southwell  202
18. B  Wilmot   Salem  197
19. A  Marney   Station  Hill  177
20. R  Beyleveld   Cuylerville  171

GCB  1st  League 

Leading All-rounders 
As at 26th February  2023 
1. B  Upman   Sidbury   663
2. F  Norval   Cuylerville   585
3. S  Gornall   Cuylerville   549
4. B Brotherton   Salem   536
5. Josh  van  Rensburg   Southwell  510
6. A  Wright   Rhodes  497
7. A  Marney   Station  Hill  402
8. F  Jacobs   Station  Hill  400
9. L  King   Salem  390
10. B  Wakeford   Salem  356

GCB  2nd  League 

Leading run-scorers
As at 26th February  2023
1. C  Friderichs  Southwell  731
2. T  Shotana  Rainbows  399
3. JC Pittaway  Port  Alfred  367 
4. R  Labuschange   Salem  363
5. T  Pedro  Kenton   359
6. K  Handley  Cuylerville  324
7. S Amm   Salem  322
8. A  Scheepers  Salem  284
9. C  Lock  Manley  Flats  267
10. J Renton   Cuylerville  260
11. M  Kohl   Swallows   243
12. P  Frans   Swallows  237
13. D  Phelan   Kenton   230
14. B  Draai   Tiger  Titans   207
15. D  Duncan   Manley   Flats  203
16. H  Dixon   Southwell   181
17. L  Daniels  Swallows   161
18. R  Pittaway   Salem   160
19. R  Visage  Swallows  152
20. A  Ferreira  Manley  Flats  144

GCB   2nd  League 
Leading  wicket-takers 
1. C  Fourie  Manley  Flats  20
2. C Labuschange  Salem  18
3. A  Pittaway  Port  Alfred  17
4. R  Bowles   Southwell   15
5. J  Cameron   Southwell  15
6. J Knott   Southwell  15
7. R Pittaway  Salem  15
8. J  Renton  Cuylerville  15
9. E Vuthela  Tiger  Titans  15
10. Dewald  Nel   Port  Alfred   14
11. F  Nel   Sidbury  13
12. C  Friderichs   Southwell  12
13. L  Oosthuizen  Port  Alfred  12
14. L Klaas  Tiger  Titans  11
15. M Mattison  Salem  11
16. B Mitchell   Kenton  11
17. M  Sam  Tiger  Titans  11

GCB  1st  League 
Leading wicket-takers 
As at 26th February 2023
1. F Norval  Cuylerville   31
2. B van  Heerden   Rhodes  21
3. S  Gornall   Cuylerville   20 
4. Jesse  van  Rensburg   Southwell   19 
5. P  Gradwell   Sidbury  17
6. L King   Salem   17
7. B  Wakeford   Salem   17
8. C  Wessels   Willows   17
9. J  Norval   Cuylerville   16 
10. B  Brotherton   Salem   15 
11. A  Marney    Station  Hill  15
12. A  Reed   Southwell   14 
13. L  Sam   Makana  Sona  14
14. S Mungeka   Rhodes   13
15. B  Ngugi   Rhodes  13 
16. C  Norval   Cuylerville  13
17. F  Jacobs   Station  Hill  12
18. M  Loutz   Willows   12
19. B  van  Heerden   Salem  12
20. Josh  van  Rensburg   Southwell   12

