Cuylerville take double in Golden Season

By Chesley Daniels

Cuylerville Cricket Club are living a dream 2022/2023 cricket season and was recently crowned both the Grahamstown Cricket Board (GCB) 1st League Champs and the Kowie Toyota Pineapple Tournament. On top of it, Cuylerville 2nds were also crowned the Kowie Toyota Pineapple 2nd Division Champs.

GCB LEAGUE

CUYLERVILLE 1ST XI VS SOUTHWELL – 25 FEBRUARY 2023

It was down to the wire and the last round of games to determine the ultimate winner for GCB 1st League, and oh boy, what a humdinger contest it was. Shaw Park was the venue for this finale as the home side Cuylerville went into the game as favourites playing in front of their home support and who knows the conditions well. Southwell didn’t back down either and came full force in search of beating the favourites on home soil and lifting the prestigious Cup.

Southwell batted first and was restricted to 192, all out on a usually good batting wicket. The home side’s bowlers are in sublime form this season and are amongst the leading wicket-takers, putting the visitors’ batsmen under pressure early on. Southwell came to terms with the conditions and regrouped, with Josh Van Rensburg playing a fantastic patient knock of 77 with some good support from David Wells with a solid 37. GCB 1st Leading wicket taker Franky Norval was at it again and proved why he is the top bowler and ripped through the visitor’s batsmen with excellent bowling figures of 5/37, while Jurie Norval complimented him well with a fine spell of 3/33.

Cuyerville went in to bat in the second innings with the belief and confidence they could reach the target and be crowned the 2023 Champs. It wasn’t easy, though, as Southwell launched a phenomenal comeback and almost upset the home side. Cuylerville batsmen showed resistance and character with the likes of experienced players Steven Gornall, 61 and captain Brandon Handley, 44, who proved their class and got their side over the line in a closely contested finish in the end. Murray Hobson, 3/21, and Jesse Van Rensburg, 2/46, stood out for Southwell in the bowling department.

Cuylerville reached 194/7 and won by three wickets.

KOWIE TOYOTA PINEAPPLE TOURNAMENT – CUYLERVILLE VS SOUTHWELL (FINAL) – 11 March 2023

Once again, these two battled it out for the Annual event at the Port Alfred Country Club to see who would lift the historical Cup. Southwell won the toss and sent Cuylerville into bat in overcast weather conditions that suited the swing bowlers. After a shaky start, Cuylerville got momentum in their batting and posted a decent 188/7 in their allotted 50 overs on a historically low-scoring wicket. Richard Beyleveld, 52 and Juri Norval, 48 were the top batsmen and shared a fantastic 75-run partnership.

In their run chase, Southwell knew it was not easy, and an uphill battle awaited them, especially with the tricky and slow wicket. Southwell found themselves at a stage on 91/2 (31 overs) with Josh Van Rensburg, who kept them in the hunt with a patient 45. However, wickets tumbled regularly as Cuylerville bowlers once again came to the party when it mattered the most. Frankie Norval ended his dream season with an impressive bowling spell of 3/31, while excellent support came from Beyleveld with 2/39. Southwell fell short with 165 all out in the end, handing Cuylerville a 23-run win and crowned as the Champs.

After the match, Beyleveld expressed his delight in his side’s win in the final. “We are delighted, as we initially thought that 150 scores would be a good total as one of the players said, if we get to 180, we can defend it comfortably. We were very confident because we have a good quality bowling attack, “said Beyleveld.

*Cuylerville 2nd won the 2nd Division Section against Port Alfred while Sidbury 1st won the Plate Final against Rhodes

GCB 1st League Log

As 26th February 2023

1.Cuylerville 67 (14)

2. Southwell 61 (14)

3. Salem 52 (14)

4. Willows 47 (14)

5. Sidbury 46 (14)

6. Rhodes 25 (14)

7. Makana Sona 22 (14)

8. Station Hill 16 (14)

GCB 2nd League

As of 26th February 2023 – All played ten matches

1. Southwell 48

2. Port Alfred 47

3. Swallows 40

4. Manley Flats 39

5. Salem 35

6. Kenton 28

7. Cuylerville 26

8. Sidbury 26

9. Tiger Titans 21

10. Rainbows 14

11. PAHS 6

GCB 1st League

Leading run-scorers

As at 26th February 2023

1. B Upman Sidbury 498

2. B Handley Cuylerville 417

3. C Muir Cuylerville 414

4. N Wilmot Salem 379

5. A Wright Rhodes 347

6. Josh van Rensburg Southwell 330

7. B Brotherton Salem 311

8. S Biggs Sidbury 309

9. R Fritz Willows 308

10. K van Niekerk Southwell 266

11. A Accom Willows 263

12. J Stirk Southwell 260

13. S Gornall Cuylerville 248

14. Dylan Kruger Southwell 248

15. F Jacobs Station Hill 220

16. M Dingana Makana Sona 203

17. C Roberts Southwell 202

18. B Wilmot Salem 197

19. A Marney Station Hill 177

20. R Beyleveld Cuylerville 171

GCB 1st League

Leading All-rounders

As at 26th February 2023

1. B Upman Sidbury 663

2. F Norval Cuylerville 585

3. S Gornall Cuylerville 549

4. B Brotherton Salem 536

5. Josh van Rensburg Southwell 510

6. A Wright Rhodes 497

7. A Marney Station Hill 402

8. F Jacobs Station Hill 400

9. L King Salem 390

10. B Wakeford Salem 356

GCB 2nd League

Leading run-scorers

As at 26th February 2023

1. C Friderichs Southwell 731

2. T Shotana Rainbows 399

3. JC Pittaway Port Alfred 367

4. R Labuschange Salem 363

5. T Pedro Kenton 359

6. K Handley Cuylerville 324

7. S Amm Salem 322

8. A Scheepers Salem 284

9. C Lock Manley Flats 267

10. J Renton Cuylerville 260

11. M Kohl Swallows 243

12. P Frans Swallows 237

13. D Phelan Kenton 230

14. B Draai Tiger Titans 207

15. D Duncan Manley Flats 203

16. H Dixon Southwell 181

17. L Daniels Swallows 161

18. R Pittaway Salem 160

19. R Visage Swallows 152

20. A Ferreira Manley Flats 144

GCB 2nd League

Leading wicket-takers

1. C Fourie Manley Flats 20

2. C Labuschange Salem 18

3. A Pittaway Port Alfred 17

4. R Bowles Southwell 15

5. J Cameron Southwell 15

6. J Knott Southwell 15

7. R Pittaway Salem 15

8. J Renton Cuylerville 15

9. E Vuthela Tiger Titans 15

10. Dewald Nel Port Alfred 14

11. F Nel Sidbury 13

12. C Friderichs Southwell 12

13. L Oosthuizen Port Alfred 12

14. L Klaas Tiger Titans 11

15. M Mattison Salem 11

16. B Mitchell Kenton 11

17. M Sam Tiger Titans 11

GCB 1st League

Leading wicket-takers

As at 26th February 2023

1. F Norval Cuylerville 31

2. B van Heerden Rhodes 21

3. S Gornall Cuylerville 20

4. Jesse van Rensburg Southwell 19

5. P Gradwell Sidbury 17

6. L King Salem 17

7. B Wakeford Salem 17

8. C Wessels Willows 17

9. J Norval Cuylerville 16

10. B Brotherton Salem 15

11. A Marney Station Hill 15

12. A Reed Southwell 14

13. L Sam Makana Sona 14

14. S Mungeka Rhodes 13

15. B Ngugi Rhodes 13

16. C Norval Cuylerville 13

17. F Jacobs Station Hill 12

18. M Loutz Willows 12

19. B van Heerden Salem 12

20. Josh van Rensburg Southwell 12