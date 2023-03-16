Cuylerville take double in Golden Season

By Chesley Daniels
Cuylerville Cricket Club are living a dream 2022/2023 cricket season and was recently crowned both the Grahamstown Cricket Board (GCB) 1st League Champs and the Kowie Toyota Pineapple Tournament. On top of it, Cuylerville 2nds were also crowned the Kowie Toyota Pineapple 2nd Division Champs.
GCB LEAGUE
CUYLERVILLE 1ST XI VS SOUTHWELL – 25 FEBRUARY 2023
It was down to the wire and the last round of games to determine the ultimate winner for GCB 1st League, and oh boy, what a humdinger contest it was. Shaw Park was the venue for this finale as the home side Cuylerville went into the game as favourites playing in front of their home support and who knows the conditions well. Southwell didn’t back down either and came full force in search of beating the favourites on home soil and lifting the prestigious Cup.
Southwell batted first and was restricted to 192, all out on a usually good batting wicket. The home side’s bowlers are in sublime form this season and are amongst the leading wicket-takers, putting the visitors’ batsmen under pressure early on. Southwell came to terms with the conditions and regrouped, with Josh Van Rensburg playing a fantastic patient knock of 77 with some good support from David Wells with a solid 37. GCB 1st Leading wicket taker Franky Norval was at it again and proved why he is the top bowler and ripped through the visitor’s batsmen with excellent bowling figures of 5/37, while Jurie Norval complimented him well with a fine spell of 3/33.
Cuyerville went in to bat in the second innings with the belief and confidence they could reach the target and be crowned the 2023 Champs. It wasn’t easy, though, as Southwell launched a phenomenal comeback and almost upset the home side. Cuylerville batsmen showed resistance and character with the likes of experienced players Steven Gornall, 61 and captain Brandon Handley, 44, who proved their class and got their side over the line in a closely contested finish in the end. Murray Hobson, 3/21, and Jesse Van Rensburg, 2/46, stood out for Southwell in the bowling department.
Cuylerville reached 194/7 and won by three wickets.
KOWIE TOYOTA PINEAPPLE TOURNAMENT – CUYLERVILLE VS SOUTHWELL (FINAL) – 11 March 2023
Once again, these two battled it out for the Annual event at the Port Alfred Country Club to see who would lift the historical Cup. Southwell won the toss and sent Cuylerville into bat in overcast weather conditions that suited the swing bowlers. After a shaky start, Cuylerville got momentum in their batting and posted a decent 188/7 in their allotted 50 overs on a historically low-scoring wicket. Richard Beyleveld, 52 and Juri Norval, 48 were the top batsmen and shared a fantastic 75-run partnership.
In their run chase, Southwell knew it was not easy, and an uphill battle awaited them, especially with the tricky and slow wicket. Southwell found themselves at a stage on 91/2 (31 overs) with Josh Van Rensburg, who kept them in the hunt with a patient 45. However, wickets tumbled regularly as Cuylerville bowlers once again came to the party when it mattered the most. Frankie Norval ended his dream season with an impressive bowling spell of 3/31, while excellent support came from Beyleveld with 2/39. Southwell fell short with 165 all out in the end, handing Cuylerville a 23-run win and crowned as the Champs.
After the match, Beyleveld expressed his delight in his side’s win in the final. “We are delighted, as we initially thought that 150 scores would be a good total as one of the players said, if we get to 180, we can defend it comfortably. We were very confident because we have a good quality bowling attack, “said Beyleveld.
*Cuylerville 2nd won the 2nd Division Section against Port Alfred while Sidbury 1st won the Plate Final against Rhodes
GCB 1st League Log
As 26th February 2023
1.Cuylerville 67 (14)
2. Southwell 61 (14)
3. Salem 52 (14)
4. Willows 47 (14)
5. Sidbury 46 (14)
6. Rhodes 25 (14)
7. Makana Sona 22 (14)
8. Station Hill 16 (14)
GCB 2nd League
As of 26th February 2023 – All played ten matches
1. Southwell 48
2. Port Alfred 47
3. Swallows 40
4. Manley Flats 39
5. Salem 35
6. Kenton 28
7. Cuylerville 26
8. Sidbury 26
9. Tiger Titans 21
10. Rainbows 14
11. PAHS 6
GCB 1st League
Leading run-scorers
As at 26th February 2023
1. B Upman Sidbury 498
2. B Handley Cuylerville 417
3. C Muir Cuylerville 414
4. N Wilmot Salem 379
5. A Wright Rhodes 347
6. Josh van Rensburg Southwell 330
7. B Brotherton Salem 311
8. S Biggs Sidbury 309
9. R Fritz Willows 308
10. K van Niekerk Southwell 266
11. A Accom Willows 263
12. J Stirk Southwell 260
13. S Gornall Cuylerville 248
14. Dylan Kruger Southwell 248
15. F Jacobs Station Hill 220
16. M Dingana Makana Sona 203
17. C Roberts Southwell 202
18. B Wilmot Salem 197
19. A Marney Station Hill 177
20. R Beyleveld Cuylerville 171
GCB 1st League
Leading All-rounders
As at 26th February 2023
1. B Upman Sidbury 663
2. F Norval Cuylerville 585
3. S Gornall Cuylerville 549
4. B Brotherton Salem 536
5. Josh van Rensburg Southwell 510
6. A Wright Rhodes 497
7. A Marney Station Hill 402
8. F Jacobs Station Hill 400
9. L King Salem 390
10. B Wakeford Salem 356
GCB 2nd League
Leading run-scorers
As at 26th February 2023
1. C Friderichs Southwell 731
2. T Shotana Rainbows 399
3. JC Pittaway Port Alfred 367
4. R Labuschange Salem 363
5. T Pedro Kenton 359
6. K Handley Cuylerville 324
7. S Amm Salem 322
8. A Scheepers Salem 284
9. C Lock Manley Flats 267
10. J Renton Cuylerville 260
11. M Kohl Swallows 243
12. P Frans Swallows 237
13. D Phelan Kenton 230
14. B Draai Tiger Titans 207
15. D Duncan Manley Flats 203
16. H Dixon Southwell 181
17. L Daniels Swallows 161
18. R Pittaway Salem 160
19. R Visage Swallows 152
20. A Ferreira Manley Flats 144
GCB 2nd League
Leading wicket-takers
1. C Fourie Manley Flats 20
2. C Labuschange Salem 18
3. A Pittaway Port Alfred 17
4. R Bowles Southwell 15
5. J Cameron Southwell 15
6. J Knott Southwell 15
7. R Pittaway Salem 15
8. J Renton Cuylerville 15
9. E Vuthela Tiger Titans 15
10. Dewald Nel Port Alfred 14
11. F Nel Sidbury 13
12. C Friderichs Southwell 12
13. L Oosthuizen Port Alfred 12
14. L Klaas Tiger Titans 11
15. M Mattison Salem 11
16. B Mitchell Kenton 11
17. M Sam Tiger Titans 11
GCB 1st League
GCB 1st League
Leading wicket-takers
As at 26th February 2023
1. F Norval Cuylerville 31
2. B van Heerden Rhodes 21
3. S Gornall Cuylerville 20
4. Jesse van Rensburg Southwell 19
5. P Gradwell Sidbury 17
6. L King Salem 17
7. B Wakeford Salem 17
8. C Wessels Willows 17
9. J Norval Cuylerville 16
10. B Brotherton Salem 15
11. A Marney Station Hill 15
12. A Reed Southwell 14
13. L Sam Makana Sona 14
14. S Mungeka Rhodes 13
15. B Ngugi Rhodes 13
16. C Norval Cuylerville 13
17. F Jacobs Station Hill 12
18. M Loutz Willows 12
19. B van Heerden Salem 12
20. Josh van Rensburg Southwell 12