School rugby teams tackle each other in friendly tournament

by Malikhanye Mankayi and Sibabalwe Tame

Hundreds of spectators filled the Oval Stadium on 8 March, turning out for a rugby tournament featuring Nombulelo Secondary School, Nathaniel Nyaluza Secondary School, Kutliso Daniels Secondary School and T.E.M Mrwetyana Secondary School.

Nombulelo Secondary School vs Nathaniel Nyaluza Secondary School – U16

Nombulelo Secondary School and Nathaniel Nyaluza Secondary School U16 getting ready for a scrum.

Photo: Sibabalwe Tame.

The opening match was the under-16 game between Nombulelo Secondary School and Nathaniel Nyaluza Secondary School. The first half was not an empty half at all as both teams were able to score tries. The score at half time was 7-5 to Nombulelo S.S.

Going into the second half, it was clear that the coach of Nathaniel Nyaluza S.S. gave his team a sharp team talking in the break because they came back stronger and did better in the second half. By the end of the game, the tables turned and Nathaniel Nyaluza was able to defeat Nombulelo by 10-7.

T.E.M Mrwetyana Secondary School vs Kutliso Daniels Secondary School 1st XV

T.E.M Mrwetyana Secondary School vs Kutliso Daniels Secondary School 1st XV match about to start.

Photo: Sibabalwe Tame

After Nathaniel Nyaluza S.S thrashed Nombulelo S.S 10-7, another friendly match followed between the first teams of T.E.M Mrwetyana Secondary School and Kutliso Daniels Secondary School. This match was a bit of a tough one for both school teams as there was a lack of tries. Both teams did not produce much. The first half ended with both teams failing to score and a score of 0-0.

The second half started with a little bit more energy as both teams were looking for a try and to conclude the game. It was quite a tough second half for both teams as they tried their absolute best to score a try, but T.E.M Mrwetyana S.S. came out on top as they were able to score the only try of the match, winning by 5-0.

Nombulelo Secondary School vs Nathaniel Nyaluza Secondary School 1st XV

Nombulelo Secondary School and Nathaniel Nyaluza Secondary School players tackling each other. Photo: Sibabalwe Tame

The final match of the day was between the first teams of Nombulelo S.S. and Nathaniel Nyaluza S.S. It was quite an interesting first half in which both teams were able to produce tries. The first half ended with Nombulelo S.S. coming out on top as they were on the front line, ahead by 12-5.

Going into the second half, Nathaniel Nyaluza S.S. came in as the more promising team as they were looking to redeem themselves and do better, which they did. They played well and were able to level the scores, making them the better team of the match even though the game ended in a draw of 12-12.