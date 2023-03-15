George Dickerson Primary Sports Day

By Aphiwe Ngowapi

On Saturday, 11 March, George Dickerson Primary school had an inter-house sports day at the Oval stadium to help fundraise for the learner’s basic school necessities. The sports day for the pupils in grades R to three, where they participated in several activities such as the stilt race, bean bag race, two-legged race, hula hoop hurdles, water race, and egg race for grade R.

Foundation phase learners are participating in a two-legged race. Photo: Kivitts Media

“The sports day is a fundraiser for the foundation phase fund,” Baartman added. The school does not get enough essential resources for the classroom, like prestik, blue, black and red pens, from the government.

Foundation phase pupils from George Dickerson participating in hula hoop hurdles. Photo: Kivitts Media

“It’s not for competition; it’s more for fun,” said foundation phase teacher Cachendra Baartman. She added that the day was just fun for the whole family. The kids bounced on the jumping castle while the Rotary Club from Kingswood College painted their faces.

The Rotary Club assisted the school with face painting to give back to the community. “We do many of these outreach events in the Makhanda community,” said Lisa of the Kingswood Rotary Club.

Kids after face painting. Photo by Aphiwe Ngowapi

During the race, there was the mini tuckshop, which sold hot dogs and snacks, and took care of their munchies.

The day quickly ended with many of the kids still wanting to jump up and down and get their faces painted. However, they would have to wait for next year to experience such a day again.

Pre-primary kids jolly on the jumping castle. Photo by Aphiwe Ngowapi

George Dickerson Primary school foundation phase teacher, Cachandra Baartman. Photo by Aphiwe Ngowapi