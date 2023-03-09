Siphosethu Zono: a man with a fateful destiny

By Gavin Gaka

Makhanda-bred Siphosethu Zono is a man with a fateful destiny. His path could have seen him located in East London, but he is back and poised to make an impact in his home town.

The former Graeme College student is the founder of Sizo Media, a company that prides itself on helping people tell their stories in the various media formats available to us. The idea struck Siphosethu when he realised that there was a market in the town for media production and advertising. Another motivation that preserves his fire is the chance of one day going international with this company.

Sizo Media founder Siphosethu Zono is getting ready for a promising 2023 in the media world. Photo supplied

With technology constantly improving, he thought it wise to produce videography, photography and advertising, to name a few. Siphosethu humbly adds that: “A lot of my pride in this company comes from the documentaries we’ve produced for our clients”.

In this area, he can make use of one of his greatest passions: film-making. The journey that Siphosethu is on is one he describes as having happened “by chance,” he said. Be that as it may, it is now a journey that is seeing him build bridges laden with promising opportunities.

Sizo Media documented the well-known three-day shutdown of Makhanda in June 2021, and these days, it works happily in collaboration with Grocott’s Mail, grooming prospective media producers who are based in Makhanda.

In as much as we all have a date with destiny, Siphosethu Zono does not undermine the hard work that comes with preparing for the fulfilment of one’s destiny. With the year having started in such a productive manner, we can only hope he continues to push past any limitations.