Interdicted public sector workers’ strike takes off!

by Fahdia Msaka, Anga Bushwana and ‘Odidi Matai-Sigudla

About 120 members of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) in Makhanda have joined the union’s indefinite strike, shutting down the Settler’s Day Clinic from 7 March.

On 6 March, the union went on strike across the country for a 10% increase after rejecting the government’s 4.7% offer. The Labour Court granted the Department of Public Service and Administration an interdict on 4 March against the strike but Nehawu filed an appeal and said it would continue to strike until the appeal was heard.

Nehawu president, Mike Shingange told media this week that the current strike is a result of the long-drawn out public sector negotiations that began several months ago.

“The 10% that those of us who are on the streets are demanding is the 10% we demanded last year when we started negotiations” Shingange said.

Striking members of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) occupied the Settler’s Day Clinic on 7 March and shut it down. Photo: Fahdia Msaka.

Department of Employment and Labour minister Thulas Nxesi has warned that the strike would remain unprotected until the appeal was finalised. He told the media that striking workers would not be paid.

Makhanda’s Nehawu shopstewards asked that their names not be published and said they would keep Settler’s Day Clinic shut until their demands were met. “No one would be attending work on the 8th of March. We will also be striking from 7am” the shopsteward said.

A health worker at the strike told Grocott’s Mail that she would still strike even if she lost wages because she was “doing it for the people and would like to see the children of public servants receiving bursaries for tertiary education”.

As the week went by, strikers held protests at several government buildings in Makhanda.

“As NEHAWU, we remain resolute that no amount of court intimidation by the government will deter us from this noble worthy cause that we have embarked on – fighting for public servants, defending collective bargaining and rights of workers. We shall not retreat no surrender. It’s Aluta Continua” said Shingange.

Patients who had arrived at the clinic for medical treatment had to leave without being seen by nurses or doctors.