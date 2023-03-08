Amazwi launches Margaret Simango’s “It’s Story Time in Magzland”

by STAFF REPORTER

Amazwi museum has invited all parents, caregivers and teachers are invited to the launch of It’s Story Time in Magzland by Margaret Simango this Saturday, 11 March at 2pm at Amazwi.

Simango, a teacher at Ntaba Maria School, describes herself as “a woman who loves God, her family, and children. She comes from Malawi and lives in South Africa with her wonderful husband and four fantastic sons” says Zongezile Matshoba, manager of education and public programmes at Amazwi.

Matshoba adds that Magzland stories have been designed to be accessible to English second language speakers.



“Magzland stories are very short to make it possible for readers to read and enjoy them. Many people are very busy these days, so the style used in this book will make it easier for them. These stories are mainly for children who love stories, and most of the time, their attention span is limited, so these short stories will be cherished by these children” says Matshoba.

The books are sure to attract educators with blank pages left for the children to write their own endings to the story or to create their own stories using the same characters, if they are old enough to do so. If they are still young, they can draw pictures of the characters in the story.

“Finally, these stories will revive your interest in traditional folktales” Matshoba says..